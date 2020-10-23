by Emerald Staff

It’s that time again, and though some of us felt like this day would never come, for others it’s creeping up more quickly than we expected. In any case, it’s more important than ever to make sure that as voters, we’re armed with all the facts and resources we need to make informed choices. To that end, we present The Emerald’s 2020 Voters’ Guide.

Don’t Delay — Register Now and VOTE!

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and if you haven’t registered yet, you have until Monday, Oct. 26 to register online or by U.S. Mail. You can also register in-person up until Election Day at the King County Elections Office or at a Vote Center. Ballots were mailed out statewide beginning on Oct. 13, and Washingtonians are already voting in record numbers. Get registered and join them!

Completed ballots can either be deposited in county drop boxes or voting centers, or can be mailed (no postage is required). If you choose to mail your ballot, King County recommends dropping your ballot in the mail by Friday, Oct. 30 (the Friday before Election Day) to make sure it gets postmarked in time to be counted. Your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov 3.

Election Tools You Can Use

King County Ballots: If you haven’t yet received your ballot, visit King County’s Ballots page to request one or learn about additional voting options.

VoteWA: Register to vote, check your voter registration status, and track your ballot at VoteWa.gov. You can also print a ballot if you haven’t yet received yours, but be aware that if your ballot is on the way, you’ll have to use the one you printed instead. This website also lets you browse information about who has filed to run in this election and find your closest voting centers.

Image via KingCounty.gov

King County Ballot Drop Boxes: Check out this map of locations in King County where you can drop off your ballot 24 hours a day up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. You can also drop your ballot at any one of the King County voting centers.

Accessible Voting Options: The King County website also has a page listing accessible options for voting, including an online ballot marking program and other resources for accessible voting.

League of Women Voters of Washington State: At LWVWA.org you can watch online videos of debates between candidates running for statewide offices, read summaries of ballot measures in multiple languages, and find instructional videos on how to vote for first-time voters. You can also visit the League’s voter guide at Vote411.org for a wealth of information about what’s on your ballot, voting rules, and candidates’ answers to the League’s questions.

Image via Rainier Avenue Radio’s Community Election Connection web page.

Rainier Avenue Radio: RAR’s Community Election Connection gives you access to exclusive candidate debates and forums for “Federal, Statewide, Congressional, Legislative, and Superior/Supreme Court Justice races.”

Washington State Voters’ Guide: The Washington Secretary of State website provides access to the statewide voters’ guide in multiple formats, including audio and video.

Candidate Rankings and Endorsements

Washington BLM Alliance: The Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance has provided their rankings for candidates in legislative, judicial, and statewide races. You can also read candidate responses when available.

Fuse WA: Fuse Washington’s Progressive Voters Guide can detect relevant races based on the location you provide. Type in your address or name and zip code to receive a customized voters’ guide detailing the important races in your area.

The Stranger: Visit The Stranger’s website for a list of the candidates they’ve endorsed along with reasons they prefer a particular candidate. You’ll also find their preferences on referendums and other ballot measures.

Get Out There and VOTE!

Today is a great day to register, fill out your ballot, and/or drop your completed ballot at one of the many drop boxes or voting centers around King County. 2020 has been a year where many of us have felt like there’s little we can control, but one thing we do have power over is our choice to make our voice heard by voting in what is arguably one of the most important elections in our lifetimes. Be sure to fill out your entire ballot!

The South Seattle Emerald wishes you Happy Voting!

The featured image is attributed to lettawren under a Creative Commons 2.0 license.