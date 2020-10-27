by Susan Fried

Sounds of cheering rose from the crowd as people lined up to drop their ballots into the ballot box by Garfield Community Center on Saturday, October 24. A group of about 100 people had marched from Pratt Fine Arts Center near 20th and Jackson to the ballot box on 23rd and Cherry to honor the memory of Rahwa Habte, a community organizer and a fierce advocate of voter rights.

The group first gathered at Pratt in front of a Rahwa memorial to drink an Eritrean ceremonial cup of coffee and hear a few words from Rahwa’s family. About a third of the crowd were children celebrating with their parents the hard-won right for every American to vote. As the crowd then made its way happily down 23rd Avenue, people danced to the music of Big World Breaks, celebrating the life of Rahwa and her tireless work to help immigrants and refugees obtain their right to vote.

“Elections were huge for Rahwa,” said Elisheba Johnson, one of the organizers of the event. “She would want to do everything she could to ensure that our whole community was brought into the electoral process and that everyone had a voice. This march is to honor her passion and love for her community.”

Semone Andu introduces Rahwa Habte’s father and sister at a brief ceremony before a group of family, friends, and community members honored Rahwa’s memory by walking from 20th and Jackson to the ballot box by Garfield Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Rahwa Habte Memorial March started with an Eritrean coffee ceremony outside Pratt Fine Arts Center where an installation honoring Rahwa’s life was displayed. A group of about a hundred people marched from 20th and Jackson to the Garfield Community Center ballot box, where many of the marchers dropped off their ballots. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Two little girls make some signs to take on the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on October 24. A group of family, friends, and community members honored Rahwa’s memory by walking from 20th and Jackson to the ballot box by Garfield Community Center. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Omitosin King performed a traditional libation ritual before the start of the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on October 24. A group of about a hundred people marched from 20th and Jackson to the Garfield Community Center ballot box, where many of the marchers dropped off their ballots. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Ijeoma Oluo and Gabriel Teodros joined about hundred family members, friends, and community members for the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on October 24. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Some of the marchers danced to the music of Big World Breaks as they made their way from 20th and Jackson to the ballot box by Garfield Community Center during the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on Saturday October 24th. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Ahamefule J. Oluo, a member of the band Big World Breaks performed for the crowd during the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on October 24. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Bocre Tedla, Rahwa Habte’s Uncle, puts his ballot in the ballot box by Garfield Community Center after joining about a hundred people on the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box. The event honored Rahwa’s commitment to voting rights. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Some young people drop their parents’ ballots in the ballot box by Garfield Community Center after participating in the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on October 24. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Ogbe Habte, Rahwa’s father drops his ballot in the ballot box by Garfield Community Center after participating in the Rahwa Habte Memorial March to the Ballot Box on October 24. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried has been a Seattle-based photojournalist for more than 20 years.