Person With No Reported History of Seizures Said to Be on Ventilator, Following Alleged Seizure Upon Arrest

by Carolyn Bick

A young trans masculine man is on a ventilator at Harborview Medical Center, following his arrest for alleged property damage outside the East Precinct, during a protest in support of voting rights and against systemic racism in Capitol Hill on Nov. 4, 2020. The Emerald briefly touched on the incident in a story published yesterday, but identified the person as woman, based on the immediately available information.

Emergency personnel told the 30-year-old man’s husband that he had a seizure, and was suffering from “low oxygen” — but the young man does not have a history of seizures, said a source who knows the man. It is also unclear whether the young man was responsive or unresponsive — and, therefore, potentially unconscious — as officers were arresting him.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers made arrests last night just before 10 p.m. outside the East Precinct, according to what appears to be street camera video shared by a Twitter user. In a different video captured by the same Twitter user, SPD officers cite “property damage,” as a justification for the young man’s arrest. They appear to be referring to the wall erected around the East Precinct. It is unclear in either video what the young man is doing at the time officers decide to arrest him.

This second video shows the moment just before the man falls to the ground and police begin to arrest him. From the vantage point of the video, it is unclear whether the young man was unresponsive or possibly unconscious, during his arrest, and whether officers pushed him to the ground or he fell.

The street camera video appears to show the young man lying on the street for about 10 minutes, before emergency personnel get to the scene. In another video shared on Twitch, it appears to take another several minutes for emergency personnel to assess his condition and put him into an emergency vehicle for transport. This process can be seen from a little before the halfway point of the Twitch video.

A source who knows the young man contacted the Emerald on the morning of Nov. 5 to tell them that the young man’s husband was told his spouse was on a ventilator, as he was suffering from “low oxygen,” following a seizure. This source said the husband told them the young man does not have a history of seizures.

The SPD Blotter summary of the arrests says that protestors were engaging in “obstruction, pedestrian interference, property damage, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.” The Blotter says the 30-year-old man was arrested for “property damage,” but does not detail what kind. Police arrested seven protestors in total, including one person who was wanted in connection with two felony cases, the SPD Blotter says. However, the SPD Blotter does not say what these felony cases were.

The Emerald has asked SPD for clarification about the conditions of the 30-year-old man’s arrest, specifically whether he was responsive or unresponsive before, during, or after his arrest and what he was doing that constituted property damage. The Emerald has also asked SPD for clarification regarding the arrest of the person allegedly connected to two felony cases, and will update this story if more information becomes available.

Carolyn Bick is a journalist and photographer based in South Seattle. You can reach them here and here.

Featured image is a screenshot from what appears to be the street camera video referenced in this article.