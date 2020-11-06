Photo Essay: T’Challaween, Some Much-Needed South End Sunshine and Sweetness

by Emerald Staff

This Halloween, the South End changed things up — though it’s probably more fair to say that a really weird year did that for us and we just got creative with the tools we had at our disposal. T’Challaween was something else! We had a blast putting it on. We hope everyone enjoyed the day as much as we did!

We, the South Seattle Emerald, our exclusive broadcast partner, Rainier Avenue Radio, a stellar list of sponsors (which we’ll get to in a minute), and a dedicated group of volunteers laid the groundwork for the festivities — and the South Seattle community brought the party! (We knew you would, but we were overwhelmed by the turn out. Literally — we ran out of candy!)

We gave out over a 1,000 sandwich bags of candy and a whole lot of individually wrapped candy (after an emergency trip to Red Apple to replenish our supply). A huge shout out to our candy tossers and to everyone who donated candy to fill up the massive box at The Station (2.5 times!). Y’all are truly the best.

Event ambassadors (including one trusty crossing guard!) watched out for everyone’s safety while floaters ran — and drove (and cycled) — around replenishing candy station stock, supporting the T’Challaween banner photo station, and more. We can’t thank our volunteers enough, from Emerald board and team members to Beacon Hill Greenway neighbors and so many others who — along with their partners and babies, including fur babies — stepped up to make T’Challaween a sweet reality … a reality full of candy chutes, games, bigger-than-your-head bubbles, and a delightful array of characters.

And last but not least, several incredible volunteers captured the day in images! We have hundreds of photos to share from photojournalists Carolyn Bick and Susan Fried of Emerald and freelance fame, Carlos Imani (representing Smile Patrol), and Jake Gravbrot (of Converge Media).

Shout out to our sponsors: The Station, Bar del Corso, Converge Media, Beacon Business Alliance, Beacon Hill Council, Urban Feed & Garden, Jump Start (organizational development services), Beacon Arts, Practically Apparent, and the ACLU of Washington. And special thanks to Feed the People Plaza and to Hello Bicycle (who graciously provided our power!).

Enjoy the pics! (You can also peruse the livestream here.)

T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

Quaran-Tina Turner! — T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)

Carolyn Bick’s Full Gallery

















































T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photos in this gallery by Carolyn Bick.)

T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried) T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried) T’Challaween volunteers Avellina (left) and mum, Lisa (right). T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried) T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried) DJ Funkadelic (AKA Tony B. AKA Tony Benton) [LEFT] and Jesus w/ bling (AKA Rcurtis Jamerson) [RIGHT] of Rainier Avenue Radio with Michael Jackson (AKA a well-dressed T’Challaween guest who can also dance!) [CENTER]. T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried) Jack Skellington (AKA Marcus Harrison Green), Luke Cage (AKA Omari Salisbury), Jessica Jones (AKA Nikki Barron), and Darth Maul (AKA Jake Gravbrot). T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried’s Full Gallery









































































T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photos in this gallery by Susan Fried.)

And a Bonus Gallery From Converge Media’s Jake Gravbrot!







































T’Challaween on Oct. 31, 2020, on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington. (Photos in this gallery by Jake Gravbrot.)

Check out all the great photos people took with the T’Challaween banner at the end of the parade in our Facebook album (thanks again to Smile Patrol for taking the pics!).

And thank you for making this day great, South End! Much love!

Featured image by Susan Fried.