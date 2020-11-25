WEEKLY NEWS GLEAMS: It’s Never 2 Early 2 Create & Innovate, Fellowships for “Future Arts Leaders of Color,” and More …

A weekly round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Emerald Staff

It’s Never 2 Early 2 Create & Innovate: A Black Youth Entrepreneurial Virtual Market Place

From the host (Olu Productions): The event was designed to feature companies created by young people of African Descent, as well as showcase entertainment by young Black performers. It is our belief that as these young Black entrepreneurs grow and mature and their businesses grow and mature they can potentially be in the position to hire Black employees as well as contribute to a variety of socioeconomic justice and community building efforts. Those businesses can then create and pass on multi-generational Black assets and wealth. Black wealth that remains with Black people can lead to the building of a community that has a sound economic base and infrastructure. We also encourage parents, caregivers, and adults in the Black community to support Black youth entrepreneurship believing that we are building a future legacy of cooperative economics, interdependence, and self-reliance within the Black population.

Our goals are:

• Encourage the development of entrepreneurialism in young people of African Descent

• Introduce young Black entrepreneurs to skills such as website development, social media marketing, sales and public speaking

• Share knowledge and nurture qualities such as problem-solving, initiative, self-direction, risk-taking, flexibility, adaptability, creativity, innovation, and critical thinking, through business development

• Organize a fun virtual environment for Black children, youth, and emerging adults to proudly showcase their efforts to a supportive community

More info: available on the Emerald’s Events page

Seattle Public Library Virtual Arts Programs for Older Adults

From SPL:

This winter, The Seattle Public Library and Silver Kite Community Arts have partnered to offer online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours, and performances for the community. These opportunities provide stimulating and creative engagement opportunities, as well as social connection.

“Older adults are facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nancy Slote. “We are working with community partners to offer virtual programs to help older adults navigate important decisions with physical and mental health, as well as fun programs that help them connect and learn.”

More info: See the SPL calendar for events info. For additional information, call 206-386-4636 or visit Ask SPL. For ADA accommodations, contact leap@spl.org.

Seattle Arts Fellowship Invests in Future Arts Leaders of Color

The Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, and Pacific Northwest Ballet have teamed up with seed funding from Opera America to give opportunities for local BIPOC interested in pursuing a career in the arts. Each organization will offer a fellowship in areas ranging from Marketing, Community Education, Artistic Planning, and Broadcasting (starting in 2022) at Classical KING FM 98.1. BIPOC may apply for paid fellowship with Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Classical KING FM, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2021; selected fellows will be notified in the spring and begin work in summer 2021.

From the press release:

“Black, Indigenous, People of Color are an integral part of what this art form should be now and in the future both on stage and behind the scenes,” said Christina Scheppelmann, General Director of Seattle Opera. “With the Seattle Arts Fellowship, we invest in their voices and in their leadership.”

The Seattle Arts Fellowship is available to individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) or as ALAANA (African/African American (diaspora), Latinx, Asian, Arab, Native American/Indigenous, and Asian Pacific Islander). Candidates must be 18 or older. The program is designed for those who have just entered the workforce such as college graduates or those transitioning into nonprofit arts careers.

In addition to the fellowship itself, this new initiative includes racial equity trainings for the leadership, board, and staff at each of the four institutions.

Fellows will receive hourly compensation at the rate of $24 an hour plus full benefits commensurate with what full-time employees receive. (Relocation expenses will not be covered.) The experience will include hands-on work experience in arts administration, as well as leadership training, skill building, mentorship, and networking. Finally, the fellowship cohort will engage in peer-to-peer learning, connect with local arts leaders, and build a strong network to support their career development.

“PNB is thrilled to be working with these organizations in making a meaningful investment to diversify our workforces, embrace anti-racist learning agendas and action steps, and more fully reflect our community across every part of our organization,” said Ellen Walker, Executive Director of Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Seattle University will also serve as a program partner and adviser on curriculum for the Seattle Arts Fellowship, providing financial aid to candidates who are accepted to both the fellowship and SU’s MFA in Arts Leadership. Candidates can apply directly at grad-admissions.seattleu.edu/apply/ or contact Kevin Maifeld, Program Director, at maifeldk@seattleu.edu for more information.



