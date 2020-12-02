Older Man Said to Be Veteran Suffering From PTSD Pepper Sprayed, Pulled to Ground by SPD Officer

by Carolyn Bick

An older man whom neighbors say is a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder is said to be recuperating at home, after a Seattle Police Department officer pepper sprayed and then pulled him to the ground, during a protest in Capitol Hill on the evening of Nov. 27. Posts on Twitter say that the man was trying to speak to the officers about how their actions and use of a loudspeaker were triggering for him.

A neighbor caught the incident on video, and posted it online shortly after. Though the video is marked as Nov. 29, the Emerald was made aware that this actually happened on Nov. 27. The video, which the Emerald has included below, shows the older man interacting with a Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer, who is pushing him backwards. The older man is carrying what appears to be a collapsible cane.

After pushing him backwards, the officer turns and starts to walk away, at which point the older man reaches out with his cane and whacks the officer. It is at this point that the officer turns and pepper sprays the man directly in the face. As the man turns away from the pepper spray, the officer reaches for the man and pulls him down to the ground. The officer then rolls the man onto his left side. Another officer comes over to assist this first officer, but it is unclear from the video whether they handcuff the man. The man remains on his side for the remainder of the video.

Video of the Nov. 27, 2020 incident in Capitol Hill.

The video shows that there is at most one foot of distance between them, when the officer pepper sprays the man. This would appear to put the man in danger of suffering from hydraulic needle effect, which, according to a 1997 SFGate article, occurs when “propellent pressure drives spray particles into soft tissue, risking injury to the eyes,” because it has been used in close range. Though a 2015 study meant to “collect the experiences of Iranian researchers about different types of tear gases and pepper sprays, effects, treatment strategies and also to provide a guideline for the prevention of abuse of these dangerous agents,” states that “[s]ome brands have addressed this problem by means of an elliptically cone-shaped spray pattern,” it is unclear if SPD officers use a brand that has addressed this problem.

The Emerald has asked SPD’s public information officer Sgt. Randall Huserik what brand and model of pepper spray the department’s officers use. It has also asked whether SPD will be training its officers to better handle people who may have mental health issues like PTSD that may cause them to act aggressively, when triggered or upset. The Emerald will update this story, if it gets a response.

The Emerald will also be speaking with the person who recorded the video, and will update this story with more details about the incident as soon as possible.

Carolyn Bick is a journalist and photographer based in South Seattle. You can reach them on Twitter, and check out more of their work here and here.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video, and shows the officer pepper spraying the older man.