WEEKLY NEWS GLEAMS: Black and Indigenous People’s Artist Residencies, WOC in WA State Politics Fireside Chat, & More …

A weekly round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Emerald Staff

Black and Indigenous People’s Artist Residencies

From the source (Seattle Print Arts and Editions Studio):

Seattle Print Arts in partnership with Editions is offering year-long residencies to three artists, which will provide access for Black and Indigenous artists to create artists’ books, broadsides, posters, and other works on paper at Editions in Seattle, WA.

Book Arts casts a wide net — it includes letterpress printing, printmaking, bookbinding, paper marbling, paper making, and so much more. Book Arts, especially printing, is known as the democratic medium because it’s generally more accessible and affordable than other media, but the practitioners are overwhelmingly white and privileged because of the expense to learn and practice these arts. To learn, you have to belong to an institution of higher education or take very expensive workshops. To practice, you often need to find rare antiques and also have space to keep machines that can weigh thousands of pounds.

Editions has always sought to remove these barriers for those interested in book arts and printmaking, and this residency, in partnership with Seattle Print Arts, is another step in that direction.

Find out more about the residency at

https://www.editions.studio/2020-bipoc-residency-applications

and seattleprintarts.org.

Hurry! Applications are due December 4th!

Women of Color in WA State Politics | Fireside Chat

Fri., Dec. 4 — 6–7p.m.

From the hosts: Co-hosted in community with BIPOC elected women & femmes including Rebecca Saldaña, Lorena González, Emily Randall, Melanie Morgan, Mona Das, Sharon Tomiko Santos, and Jamila Taylor. House parties have been the premiere tool for Team KHT’s (Kirsten Harris-Talley) fundraising and community building efforts. Please join us for one of our final house parties co-hosted by a team of Women of Color elected to political seats in Washington State. We’re excited to hear what’s top of mind for our leaders regarding the upcoming legislative session and beyond.

*RSVP here (*required to attend!).

Bang Bang Kitchen Needs Some Love!

Othello’s Bang Bang Kitchen, known for their cornmeal pancakes, New Mexico Frito pie, and copious Hatch green chiles — green chile everything! — among other things, was broken into last Saturday and they put out an exasperated and anxious plea on Facebook. The post simply said “Aaaaaand we got broken into for a 3rd time. Not gonna beat around the bush, we could use some support this weekend y’all.” They shared a picture of their front door and lock as they found it after the (latest) break-in — completely munched from whatever tool was used to pry it open.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the nearly two-year-old Station at Othello Park spot or have yet to visit the restaurant and delve into their Southwestern-inspired menu — peppered with vegan and vegetarian-friendly options like “Shawns’s Vegan Mac” and Al Pastor jackfruit tacos — you might consider ordering take-out or stopping by to show them some love.

They have a kids menu, serve delectable desserts, and their cocktails are made with fresh ingredients. Oh, and they have a patio!



Find Bang Bang Kitchen on their website, Facebook, or Instagram.



To submit an announcement for inclusion in future News Gleams, email us at editor@seattleemerald.org.

Before you move on to the next story . . . please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!