King County COVID-19 Cases at ‘Concerning Levels’ and Inaction by Congress Could Force Cuts to Public Health Response

by Andrew Engelson

In an online press conference on Friday December 4, Public Health — Seattle King County Health Officer Jeff Duchin announced that though case levels of COVID-19 in King County dipped slightly in the past week, the impact of activity during the Thanksgiving weekend isn’t yet visible, and infections continue to be at “concerning levels.” Hospitals are currently stretched thin and have canceled elective surgeries to prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge. Duchin also noted that because of uncertainty about a new federal stimulus package, the County is contemplating cuts in critical public health services if Congress fails to act.

“The vaccines were developed at warp speed, but the resources to implement those vaccine programs and our public health response has proceeded at operation status quo,” Duchin said. “We’re facing funding disappearing at a time when our challenge is rising to the highest level it’s been since the outbreak began.”

Though the number of new positive cases dropped to 522 per day this week from 738 during Thanksgiving week, the high numbers of hospitalizations continue to be a concern. There are currently 329 people hospitalized in King County with COVID-19, and hospitals have activated emergency response systems. “They’ve begun canceling some surgeries,” Duchin said. “These are not trivial changes: things like join replacements, heart valve replacements, even potentially some cancer surgeries. [They’re doing this] in order to make sure there’s enough room for incoming COVID-19 patients.”

He indicated the county will have a better sense of the impact of Thanksgiving through case counts next week. “I think it’s possible we’re in the eye of the hurricane right now,” Duchin said. “We may see a resumption of our increased trend in a few days. I hope not, but that’s a distinct possibility.”

Duchin also indicated he’s cautiously optimistic about progress on two COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently under review by the FDA and CDC. Because vaccine production was fast-tracked prior to the granting of approval, the County could conceivably have between 130,000 and 150,000 doses available by the end of December. Duchin said this number tracks closely with his staff’s estimates of the approximately 150,000 people in the county who are in what’s known as the 1-A tier that qualify to receive immunizations first: health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

But Duchin also emphasized that achieving widespread immunization and so-called herd immunity is still many months away and that taking personal and community steps to reduce spread of the disease in the next few months is critical. “Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should,” Duchin said. “Limit activities to what is essential, avoid crowded indoor settings and poorly ventilated spaces, and please use masks at all times when around others indoors.”

Lack of funding from Congress, Duchin said, could threaten many of the County’s COVID-19-related public health efforts, especially those that reach marginalized, at-risk populations. “We’re facing a fiscal cliff,” Duchin said, noting that current federal funding only continues through the end of December.

“There are some particular populations that rely on public health — particularly hard-to-reach, vulnerable populations. Possibly staff in long term care facilities. Staff in congregate settings like homeless shelters, supportive living, or other facilities that don’t have easy access to health care systems. Our ability to do that would certainly be jeopardized if funding is not available.”

He also noted that Washington state will need tens of millions of dollars to implement its immunization program once the vaccines are approved, and those funds have not yet been allocated by Congress.

“Scores and scores of employees who haven’t been hired for the immunization program and others we’ve hired could be lost if we don’t see the stimulus funding,” Duchin said.

In addition, to address rising COVID-19 cases and increases in demand for testing, the City of Seattle announced today the opening of two new “Curative COVID-19 testing kiosks” in the city effective Saturday, December 5. Operating at the Northgate Community Center and in the Central District at a location east of the Garfield Community Center, the kiosks allow people to use an observed and directed self-collected oral fluid swab COVID-19 test. Results will be delivered electronically within 48 hours.

The kiosk tests are free, but an appointment must be made in advance at www.curative.com or through the City’s testing website. Hours of operation may be adjusted depending on demand, but initial operating times are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

These are the other free COVID-19 testing sites available in King County:

CHI Franciscan — Federal Way Aquatics Center (Federal Way)

Make reservations online

650 SW Campus Dr. Federal Way, WA 98023

Languages: Interpretation available

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City Boat Ramp Walk-Up (South Seattle)

Make reservations online

8702 Seward Park Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:00 a.m,–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available including ASL and tactile interpretation

West Seattle Walk-Up

Make reservations online

2801 SW Thistle St., Seattle, WA 98126

Available: Mon–Sat, 8:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available including ASL and tactile interpretation

CHI Franciscan — Church by the Side of the Road (Tukwila)

Make reservations online

3455 S 148th St., Tukwila WA 98168

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available

NOTICE: Due to high demand, Tukwila is by appointment only.

CHI Franciscan — Highline College (Des Moines)

Make reservations online

2402 S. 240th St, South Parking Lot, Des Moines, WA 98198

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available

Public Health — Seattle & King County GSA Complex (Auburn)

Make reservations online

2701 C St. SW, Auburn, WA 98001

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available including ASL

City of Seattle at Aurora (North Seattle)

Make reservations online

12040 Aurora Ave N., Seattle, WA 98133

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available including ASL and tactile interpretation

City of Seattle at SODO (South Seattle)

Make reservations online

3820 6th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98108

Available: Mon–Sat, 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available including ASL and tactile interpretation

HealthPoint — Drive-Through (Renton)

Make reservations online

805 SW 10th St, Renton, WA 98057

Available: Mon–Sat, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Languages: Interpretation available including ASL

NOTICE: Due to high demand, Renton is by appointment only.

Dr. Nancy Sugg dons a new face mask at Rainier Beach’s Atlantic City Boat Ramp novel coronavirus testing site in Seattle, Washington, on April 22, 2020. (Photo: Carolyn Bick)