Proposed Legislation Attempts to Clarify OPA’s, OIG’s Power to Subpoena in Police Misconduct Cases

The Office of the Mayor and Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold have announced new legislation that is meant to clarify the Office of Police Accountability’s and the Office of Inspector General’s power to subpoena those involved in or who are witness to possible officer misconduct — including officers themselves.

The proposal clarifies legislation that was previously unclear due to language in both the City’s 2017 Accountability Ordinance and the 2018 Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) contract that appear to counter one another.

The proposed legislation, announced in a press release on the morning of Dec. 3, comes on the heels of the release of an OPA Case Closed Summary in which all allegations were sustained against an officer who ran into a woman’s car and lied about it. In this particular case, the OPA was unable to secure the testimony of a witness officer, writing that “he had left the employ of SPD at that time and declined to participate in this investigation.” However, OPA Dir. Andrew Myerberg told the Emerald in a Dec. 4 email that OPA didn’t seek a subpoena, in that case.

“We felt that there was sufficient evidence in the file, including the statements made on [body-worn video],” Myerberg said.

However, it is unclear what power the office would have had to seek a subpoena, if it had wanted to do so. This is what the proposed legislation is meant to clarify.

According to the Dec. 3 press release, the proposed legislation is meant to strengthen the police oversight powers of both the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) and the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the City’s civilian-led oversight agencies. If passed, the legislation would also grant both offices the ability to seek “a Court order should someone fail to comply with a subpoena for an investigation.”

“The new legislation also codifies and makes clear that complainants and witnesses who may be subpoenaed have due process protections; this effort is intended to increase civilian compliance with subpoenas and mitigate any chilling effects of providing information that might later be used in separate proceedings,” the announcement reads.

The Emerald also obtained a copy of the draft legislation, which a spokesperson for the Office of the Mayor said may undergo some “minor technical changes” and which has not yet been uploaded to the City’s Legistar system. Though the word “misconduct” is only used twice, and the draft does not further narrow down the term’s definition, it does not limit the kinds of misconduct cases for which the OPA and OIG may issue subpoenas.

The draft of the proposed legislation also grants the Inspector General power to issue a subpoena when that person “is performing duties under its authority to act in lieu of the OPA Director pursuant to subsection 3.29.240.D.”

However, it says, “this authority is subject to any collective bargaining agreement limitations,” which would appear to indicate that the SPOG agreement would supersede at least this portion of the proposed legislation, as it is currently drafted.

According to the press release, the OPA and OIG have not had explicit subpoena power. The effort to grant that power was begun in earnest with the Accountability Ordinance, which the Seattle City Council passed in 2017. However, the press release said, “[w]hile officers must comply with OPA investigations,” it was unclear whether the OPA could issue subpoenas.

“[T]his legislation clarifies the City’s civilian oversight agencies’ process to issue a subpoena, judicial oversight, and provides explicit powers to issue subpoenas for witnesses and records. Subpoena power was one of the issues raised by the federal court and by an assessment of the City’s accountability system,” the press release reads.

This official 2019 assessment of the City’s police accountability system found that, among other issues, it was “unclear” what tools were available to the OPA and OIG to carry out their respective jobs. The assessment specifically pointed out that the “breadth of subpoena authority of OPA and OIG, including regarding officers, their family members, and personal records of officers and family members is unclear.”

The assessment also noted that, along with the passage of the 2018 SPOG contract — which dictates OPA process — the Seattle City Council passed a resolution asking that the Seattle City Attorney’s office petition for a review of some of SPOG’s contract terms, because those terms run directly counter to the Accountability Ordinance.

The assessment said that the SPOG agreement involves a “[r]estriction on subpoena power for OPA and OIG” in SPOG Appendix E.12.

That section of the SPOG contract reads: “The City agrees that these sections of the Ordinance will not be implemented at this time with regard to bargaining unit employees and their family members, and third party subpoenas seeking personal records of such employees and their family members.”

“After the City further reviews questions raised concerning the authority and potential need for OPA and the OIG to issue such subpoenas, the City may re-open the Agreement for the purpose of bargaining over these sections of the Ordinance and the parties will complete bargaining prior to the OIG or OPA issuing subpoenas to bargaining unit employees and their family members, or a third party subpoena seeking the personal records of such employees and their family members,” the SPOG contract continues.

This, the assessment said, contradicts the Accountability Ordinance, which reads, “[w]hen necessary, the OPA Director may issue a subpoena at any stage in an investigation if evidence or testimony material to the investigation is not provided to OPA voluntarily, in order to compel witnesses to produce such evidence or testimony.”

“If the subpoenaed individual or entity does not respond to the request in a timely manner, the OPA Director may ask for the assistance of the City Attorney to pursue enforcement of the subpoena through a court of competent jurisdiction,” the Accountability Ordinance reads.

Towards the end of the press release, it states that “… thus far, OPA and OIG have not needed to issue a subpoena to officers to obtain records or secure testimony.”

The Emerald has repeatedly reached out to OIG Inspector General Lisa Judge for comment but has not received a response from her. It also repeatedly reached out to Councilmember Lisa Herbold but did not receive a response at the time of original publication.

