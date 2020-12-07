BREAKING: 16 Inmates at King County Jail Test Positive for COVID-19

by Carolyn Bick

King County Jail’s downtown Seattle location has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19, according to a press release sent to reporters on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

The press release said that an inmate at the jail “reported flu-like symptoms” on Dec. 6. This person had been at the jail for more than a month, and initially tested negative, when they were first jailed, the press release said.

This means that this person caught the novel coronavirus and developed COVID-19, while they were in jail.

The press release said that everyone jailed in the same unit — all adults — was tested as soon as the case was reported. Of the 69 people jailed in the same unit, 15 others tested positive for COVID-19. The press release said that these 15 people have been “transferred to medical isolation at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. The other 54 have been placed in quarantine housing at [King County Correctional Facility].”

“This is the first time we have confirmed cases of COVID-19 from coronavirus exposures that occurred within our jails,” the press release said. “Public Health contact tracers are working to identify any inmates, staff or visitors who may have had close contact with the recently identified cases among our in-custody population. Before testing positive, this inmate had been in a wing that houses inmate-workers – those who help in jail operations.”

The press release also said that staff have decontaminated the wing of the jail where the sick people had been jailed, as well as hallways, elevators, and transport vehicles they may have used.

Before this weekend’s outbreak, the press release appears to say that there had been 47 total cases of COVID-19 amongst its jail staff and inmates. It also claims that the King County jail system has been taking “aggressive” measures to prevent and limit infection.

This past summer, the King County Jail was in the process of upgrading its MERV 10 filters to MERV 13 filters with the aim of finishing by August, King County Jail Public Information Officer Noah Haglund told the Emerald in a July 21 email. “MERV” stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values. The United States’ Environmental Protection Agency webpage on the topic of indoor air filters that can help protect people from COVID-19 says that MERV 13 filters — the highest-rated kinds of filters — can “trap smaller particles, including viruses.”

In the July 21 email, Haglund also said that the jail’s 13 medical cells were “designed with positive-airflow capability.” which means that air can leave the room without circulating back in, filtering out any airborne particles that originate in the rooms.

The Emerald has reached out to King County Jail to ask specifically about the age range of those infected; what cleaning procedures were in place and if those have changed; whether people in the jail have routinely been given clean masks (protestors jailed this past summer have contended they were not given clean masks); what kinds of masks those in quarantine receive; how those who tested positive were being housed, given that there were only 13 medical cells with positive airflow capacity, as of this past summer; and if the other 54 people who tested negative and moved into quarantine have been given their own rooms.

Haglund said he would get back to the Emerald as soon as possible with those answers.

Carolyn Bick is a journalist and photographer based in South Seattle. You may reach them on Twitter, and check out more of their work here and here.

Featured image from the Emerald archives. Creative Commons license.