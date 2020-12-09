WEEKLY NEWS GLEAMS: Toys for Tots, OLEO Seeks Community Advisors, Wa Na Wari Residency, & More

A weekly round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Emerald Staff

(Photo: Wa Na Wari)

Wa Na Wari Announces 2021 Artist Residencies

From Wa Na Wari: Wa Na Wari, based in Seattle’s Central District, is offering three one-month-long residencies in the Wa Na Wari house where a visual artist can work and create new visual artwork. The new work will then be on view at Wa Na Wari for a two-month period after the residency. The call is open to artists over 18 years of age that identify as part of the African diaspora living in King County, Washington. Each selected artist will receive a stipend of $2,000. The application deadline is on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

A selection panel of Wa Na Wari staff and two professional artists will select three artists for the residency. Wa Na Wari will host a virtual application workshop on Mon., Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Find the link to join here. Learn more about this opportunity and how to apply for a residency here.

Toys For Tots “Drive Through, Drop Off” Event Coming to Rainier QFC

Sat., Dec. 12 — 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Seattle Fire Dept. and the U.S. Marine Corps will host a “drive through, drop off” toy drive for Toys For Tots in the parking lot of the Rainier/Mt. Baker QFC (2707 Rainier Avenue South). Toys will be collected for the Marine Corps annual toy drive in a “safe, no-contact way.” Those who wish to participate are encouraged to enter the parking lot on South McClellan Street, by Rite Aid, and drive up to the collection site to place new, unwrapped toy donations in designated bins.

OLEO Seeks Community Advisors Living in Unincorporated King Co.

From OLEO: OLEO seeks Community Advisors from unincorporated areas of King County to join the Community Advisory Committee for Law Enforcement Oversight (CACLEO). Those interested in learning more can contact OLEO’s Community Engagement Manager, Jenna Franklin.

According to the OLEO website, the Community Advisory Committee “provides input and guidance on policies, procedures and practices relating to policing in King County” and advises the King County Sheriff’s Office and county council on “matters of equity and social justice related to law enforcement and on systemic problems and opportunities for improvement within the Sheriff’s Office.”

Learn more about the Community Advisor role on the OLEO website.

Eight SDOT Accessible Mt. Baker potential near-term walking/biking improvements project proposals that residents gave feedback on in 2019. (Image: SDOT / Seattle.gov)

Accessible Mt Baker Near-Term Improvements Merge With MLK Protected Bike Lane Project

From Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT): In late 2019, we received hundreds of responses to our survey and held various public workshops in multiple languages to collect input on near-term improvements at the Rainier Ave S. and Martin Luther King Jr Way intersection. We generally heard from neighbors that all the improvements are important. Thank you to all who provided feedback in our late 2019 outreach effort!

In 2020, we needed to reassess funding and determine what is feasible to implement. We are moving forward with design focusing on 6 out of the 8 near-term improvements. Because the 6 projects overlap with the MLK Protected Bike Lane (PBL) project, this team is going to take the lead on design and then procuring funding for construction by 2023. The two projects not included at this point are: art enhancements to the pedestrian bridge and closing the north section of Mt Baker Blvd. to vehicles (#4 and #6 within this poster).

To contact SDOT with questions about these projects, you can email MLKWay@seattle.gov or call (206) 900-8750.



