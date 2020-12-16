‘Community Defense’ and Activists — But Not Police — Fill Cal Anderson as Sweep Deadline Arrives

by J Seattle

(This article was originally published on the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog and has been reprinted under an agreement.)

Activists and community defense volunteers filled Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Wednesday morning as a planned City and police sweep of the park appeared to be paused — if only temporarily.

Police did not immediately enter the park but made a few shows of cruisers and lights while a mix of law enforcement and media helicopters buzzed the area around the 7:30 a.m. deadline for the previously announced clearance of “personal property” from the homeless encampments and mutual-aid activities inside the 7.4 acre park in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

CHS reported here on the City’s order, posted Monday morning, to clear the park after months of closure, protests, and camping in the wake of the CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest) and Black Lives Matter rallies and marches. The City says outreach workers have been in contact with campers, including 40 in the past week with 10 being referred to shelter facilities.

Seattle Parks says “a multi-day intensive maintenance and cleaning project” will follow.

The action comes as the City says property owners, community groups, and businesses have called for Seattle Parks to reopen Cal Anderson and bring an end to its months as a center of unrest.

Activists and organizers, meanwhile, point to CDC guidelines against sweeps during the COVID-19 crisis and the City’s lack of adequate shelter space. Others say sweeping in the middle of winter only days before Christmas is especially cruel.

Activists and a few hundred community defense volunteers spread out across the area of the grassy meadow near the park’s southern edge next to the Bobby Morris Playfield, surrounding as best they could the central core of the park’s tents and encampment set-up. Some campers in the hours before the 7:30 a.m. deadline were packing up their belongings and leaving the camps.

Protesters also blocked off portions of 11th Avenue and a few street corners around the park with caution tape, garbage cans, and dumpsters.

At one point after 7:30 a.m. came and went without a raid, protesters set fire to an empty tent as the occasional firework also popped off in the park. More fires were reported as having been set on debris near the circle of fences and barriers organizers have tried to string together in the center of the park.

Construction crews at nearby work sites watched from the top of the multistory, multimillion-dollar developments quickly taking shape near the Capitol Hill light rail station, north of the park. Meanwhile, dog owners and athletic trainers spread out across the sports field turf south of the park.

There were no reported contacts with police at the camps overnight and into the first minutes after the 7:30 a.m. notice. Meanwhile, the media presence grew and also spread through the area around the park.

Featured image by Susan Fried.