PHOTO ESSAY: Seattle Protests in Global Solidarity With Dehli Farmers

by Maile Anderson

On Sunday morning, December 13, the Sikh Student Association at UW and Blacklisted Since ‘84 organized an event and march at the Space Needle in downtown Seattle. Nearly 250 people gathered for speeches given in Hindi and English to educate and bring attention to three new farm bills recently approved by both houses of the Indian Parliament and approved by President Narendra Singh Tomar. The three agriculture bills have stirred protests throughout India and around the world. Opponents of the bill believe these new laws are “pro corporate farming” and against small farmers who are the backbone of Indian culture. Speakers included International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS).

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

A speaker excites the crowd as protesters fill KOMO plaza. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

Protesters blame Modi for destruction of small farms in India. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

Brief media interview. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

(Photo: Maile Anderson)

Maile Anderson is a Seattle resident.

