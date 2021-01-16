Your Virtual MLK Jr. Day Celebration Guide

by Elizabeth Turnbull

In anticipation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, various virtual events are being hosted in Seattle to honor the civil rights leader. From spoken word programs to virtual walks, there are multiple opportunities to honor MLK Jr.’s legacy this year despite the constraints of social distancing.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual events

Northwest African American Museum Virtual Program — Mon. Jan. 18, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

This virtual event, available on the NAAM’s YouTube Channel, will include a speech from Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr., Professor & Chair of African American Studies at Princeton University, a children’s story hour, and an outdoor giveaway of African American children’s books from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition Workshops — Sat. & Sunday Jan. 16–17

Following a week of virtual workshops, Saturday’s events include a morning workshop on the history of policing in the U.S., a presentation of demands for 2021 from the NAACP Youth Council, a panel on strategies for community healing, and a workshop exploring the Cuban model of policing.

On Sunday from 2–4 p.m., Rainier Avenue Radio will be live-broadcasting a short film created by highschool students and youth activists, organized by Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition.

Communities of Color Coalition and Lift Every Voice Legacy Spoken Word and Dance Tribute — Mon, Jan. 18, 12–1 p.m.

This video event will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through various creative performances by various artists such as the Northside Step Team, vocalist Josephine Howell, musician Al Price, and guest speakers including Cirila Potter & Mikayla Weary and featuring associate pastor of preaching at Quest Church, Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil.

NY Social Justice Film Festival on themes of inequality and injustice, Jan. 15–18

From a film that explores a fictional interaction with Muhammad Ali, Malcom X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown, to a recounting of John Lewis’ activism, to themes related to the #MeToo movement and climate justice, this virtual film showing experience explores topics pertaining to the civil rights movement and beyond.

Seattle Colleges 48th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jan. 15–Feb. 27

While the Seattle Colleges’ 48th Annual MLK Jr. Community Celebration occurred at noon on Friday, Jan. 15, the event, which features a talk with Dr. Matías Valenzuela, the Director of Equity and Community Partnerships for Public Health — Seattle & King County and was hosted by Monique Ming Laven of KIRO-7, will be repeated every Saturday at 7 p.m. until Feb 27.

Multicultural Advisory Council of Bainbridge Island School District Virtual Walk, Jan. 16–18

Participants can register online and walk one mile in a location of their choice.

Don’t see your event listed? Please feel free to send an email to editor@seattleemerald.org and we’ll be sure to include it!

Elizabeth Turnbull is a Seattle-based journalist.

The featured image is attributed to wiredforlego under a Creative Commons 2.0 license (CC BY-NC 2.0).

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!