Poetry: A Poem for Dr. Ben, a Prayer for All of Us

by Sophia Malik
Dark and bright
Full of ancestors’ light
Precious gem in a world
Of jewel thieves
A healed healer
Who holds space
Deserves to be held
Honored and well
Your pain reveals a
Chance for something real
Vulnerable and brave
Together we will find
A new and true
And beautiful way
Sophia Malik is a Family Physician at Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center and lives in Columbia City.
Featured image by Sophia Malik
