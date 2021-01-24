Poetry: A Poem for Dr. Ben, a Prayer for All of Us

by Sophia Malik

Dark and bright

Full of ancestors’ light

Precious gem in a world

Of jewel thieves

A healed healer

Who holds space

Deserves to be held

Honored and well

Your pain reveals a

Chance for something real

Vulnerable and brave

Together we will find

A new and true

And beautiful way

Sophia Malik is a Family Physician at Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center and lives in Columbia City.

Featured image by Sophia Malik

