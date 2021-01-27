Campy PSA From Queer and BIPOC Performers Promotes Washington Exposure Notifications to Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread

by Mark Van Streefkerk

A new public service announcement promoting Washington Exposure Notifications (WA Notify) features campy content from queer and BIPOC performers, providing some much-needed levity as the pandemic drags on. With a cast of Seattle’s notable dancers, entertainers, and drag performers, new promotional videos shed light on how WA Notify helps prevent COVID-19 transmission, along with a catchy song-and-dance about how to wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and keep your COVID pod “Tight, tight, tight, t-tight!”

For smartphone users, WA Notify helps prevent COVID-19 transmission by altering the user if they’ve been near someone in the last 14 days who tested positive for the virus. Notifications are kept anonymous through random codes transmitted by users’ phones. If the user is notified of exposure, the app provides further information on next steps such as testing and quarantine. WA Notify launched on Nov. 30, and is available through a setting on an iPhone or via an app for Android phones.

So far, 1.68 million (of about 6 million total) Washingtonians use WA Notify, and the more users, the greater the effect will be. The Washington Department of Health (DOH) sought out trusted individuals in Seattle’s communities to get the word out. DOH reached out to performance artist, dancer, choreographer, and Beacon HIll resident Alyza DelPan-Monley at the end of November to collaborate on a PSA unique to the communities she’s part of. DelPan-Monley’s experience in Seattle’s dance, theater, and performing arts worlds meant they knew an extensive roster of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC performers.

Performance artist and dancer Alyza DelPan-Monley wrote the script and choreography for the WA Notify promo video, calling on their friends in the theater, dance, and drag world to contribute to the campy PSA. (Photo courtesy of Alyza DelPan-Monley.)

“The arts community, the queer community, the Brown and Black community of artists in this city is blossoming and bursting at the seams,” she said. “I love every human that was in this [project]. I love the feeling that art can do stuff. Art can help connect ideas. Everything doesn’t have to be sterile and academic to be received. In fact, humanizing and making something quirky and queer and a little off-norm is actually a fun step [to finding] that knowledge is teachable in all these different ways.”

Reaching out to entertainers and dancers like Moonyeka, drag performers One and Beau Degas, and music composer Steven Tran, DelPan-Monley virtually coordinated the project over a week in December. They wrote the script, choreography, and edited the videos each performer filmed in their own quarantined surroundings. The cast explains how WA Notify works, including a puppetry segment demonstrating how privacy is protected, alleviating fears that users’ locations will be tracked. Tran composed the music for the catchy tune at the end. Two shorter videos were also made from editing content from the original five-minute video. In influencer-style, the promo videos have been distributed widely and organically through the performers’ social media accounts and YouTube.

“We put it together in more or less a week,” DelPan-Monley said. “Each [performer] offered so much polish because they got to do things their way and bring their own expertise and style and craft into their specific actions. It was fun to work on a tight deadline and make it happen.”

Pictured left to right: Alice Gosti, David Rue, and Sara Porkalob performing a song and dance about COVID-19 safety. (Photo courtesy of Alyza DelPan-Monley.)

The result is a hilarious, over-the-top, info-packed PSA from the hearts, and living rooms, of Seattle’s queer and BIPOC performers. Since live shows have been cancelled indefinitely, it’s a welcome treat to see familiar faces and share a light-hearted moment, even if it is about a serious subject.

DelPan-Monley pointed out that most people are probably a little fatigued about COVID-19 protocols. They hope the videos are “a moment where it’s just not so tiring to hear that message again, because, we know. We know. We’re all getting tired of having to do that, but the pandemic isn’t over. … We can mitigate risk by being safe and cautious with all our actions, but with a fun song and dance.”

Watch the full-length video on YouTube (or below!).

You can also find all the contributors on Instagram:

Porscha Shaw

David Rue

Bitch Hazel

One

Betty Wetter

Woody Shticks

Steven Tran

Alyza DelPan-Monley

Sara Porkalob

Moonyeka

Fox Whitney

Beau Degas

Alice Gosti

Mark Van Streefkerk is a South Seattle-based journalist and freelance writer living in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. He often writes about specialty coffee, LGBTQ+ topics, and more. Visit his website at markvanstreefkerk.com and follow him on Instagram at @markthewriter.

Featured Image: Drag performers Beau Degas (left) and Bitch Hazel explain how Exposure Notifications work on your phone. (Photo courtesy of Alyza DelPan-Monley.)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!