NEWS GLEAMS: ‘Sharks at the Beach,’ Philanthropy Northwest Hiring, Plus a Grant & a Scholarship

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

2021 “Sharks at the Beach”

Urban Impact wants to know: Do you, or do you know someone who needs help launching their business idea or growing their “side hustle?”



Why yes, myself and/or someone I know does need help with that, you say. Well then, check out Urban Impact’s Sharks at the Beach entrepreneurship program. Note: There was an info session on the 20th — don’t worry, there’s still time to get in on this! The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 29 at 11 p.m. Use this web form to apply or you can email the administrator, Keristian Farra, from there if you have any questions.

Now Hiring: Philanthropy Northwest — Director/Senior Director, People and Operations

From the source: Philanthropy Northwest is hiring a Director/Senior Director, People and Operations. We are looking for a skillful people and operations leader to oversee our people-centered culture and operations. This pivotal role will ensure everyone on our team is engaged and high performing through strategic human resources and streamlined and efficient operations, including organizational development, talent acquisition and onboarding, employee learning and development, performance management, employee policies, IT infrastructure, facilities, and workplace norms and accommodations to optimize the work of employees. This role will work to continually develop a culture that reflects our commitment to racial equity and social justice, strong employee performance, and learning so employees feel a sense of belonging and can do their best work. This position will work closely with the management team and report to the CEO. Priority deadline is February 17, 2021. Salary range is $90,000–$130,000 depending on experience.

King County International Airport Seeks Roundtable Reps

King County International Airport asks: Are you an aviation geek? Or someone interested in King County International Airport — Boeing Field (KCIA)?

If you answered with a resounding “yes!” you can apply to serve on the Airport Roundtable. The airport is seeking a representative from each of the following areas: unincorporated King County, Magnolia/North Seattle, and Renton/Kent/South King County. There are six positions open in total.

According to KCIA, the Roundtable is “an advisory board that makes recommendations to the airport’s administrators, the King County Executive, and the King County Council. Its membership includes representatives of aviation-related businesses and communities interested in airport issues.” The Roundtable meets on second Mondays with meetings held virtually at this time. Positions open until filled. Call 206-477-4993 or email the airport to request an application.

Keep Music Live — Grants Available

Application Deadline: Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST

From Keep Music Live: Keep Music Live — a COVID-19 fundraising campaign to raise money to support small, independently-owned venues across Washington State has announced the applications for relief grants is now available. Washington State’s beloved music venues were the first businesses to close due to COVID-19 and will be among the last businesses to reopen.

Relief grants will be awarded to all businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 and will be distributed in February 2021. While the application process is very streamlined, Keep Music Live will be hosting live Zoom sessions to provide one-on-one support and answer questions to venue owners who are applying.

Learn more and apply online on the Keep Music Live website.

BECU Foundation Scholarships — Now Accepting Applications!

Application Deadline: 11:59 p.m. PST on Fri., Feb. 26

From BECU: It’s that time of year again — the BECU Foundation is currently accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarship program! This year, the BECU Foundation is recognizing and awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year, or technical college or university who play an active role in giving back to their community.

Learn about eligibility and more on BECU.org.

Note: Students pursuing a degree in healthcare, STEM, or trade fields may qualify for a Washington State Opportunity Scholarship. (Applications are due by Thursday, February 11, 2021.)

