PHOTO ESSAY: Best of 2020 — Emerald Photographers Pick Their Favorites

The South Seattle Emerald asked our photojournalists to pick some of their favorite 2020 photos shot for Emerald stories. From protests to pandemic responses to celebrations-despite-it-all, the images show not only a difficult year but also one filled with resilience, strength, and solidarity. We are proud to call South Seattle our home and grateful to our talented photographers for helping us capture our community’s special history.
Chloe Collyer
Chloe Collyer (they/them) is a documentarian, a photographer, and a fifth-generation Seattleite who divides time between working as a photojournalist and teaching photography to kids. Chloe is currently working on a personal project reporting on youth activism in the Seattle area. You can view their work at http://www.chloecollyer.com.
Susan Fried
Susan Fried has been a photographer for over 40 years. In addition to the weddings, portraits, and some commercial work she did early in her career, she has been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for almost 25 years. Her images have also appeared in a variety of other publications including the Anchorage Times and Anchorage Daily News, University of Washington’s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and of course the South Seattle Emerald. She has been contributing articles and photographs to the Emerald for the last five years. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
Maile Anderson
Photography has been a hobby of Maile Anderson’s ever since she was 12. Maile has had the immense privilege of traveling to amazing places in the world with a camera right beside her. She believes documenting the changing world, whether it’s been in the form of protests or other cultures, is an important form of documentation that keeps awareness heightened in this time of social justice.
Alex Garland
Alex Garland is a freelance photographer, reporter, and writer, with recent work featured with The Guardian and a frequent contributor to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog (CHS), and the South Seattle Emerald. Alex started his journalism career in Seattle during the 2011 Occupy protests and has covered almost every major protest and activist movement in the city since. Published internationally, Alex enjoys working around the world, but calls Seattle home and cares deeply about the subjects he photographs and is grateful for the people and experiences he’s met along the way. Providing accurate information for the people of Seattle to determine their own opinions is vital, and Alex appreciates the trust his viewers and readers place in him to find the light. Follow his work at http://www.alexgarlandphotography.com and http://www.thedignityvirus.com.
Featured image: Rapper Skye Dior (Photo: Chloe Collyer)
