POETRY: White Ally

by Tiffany Acker
We humbly submit our whole selves to
being broken, to being opened
oh, how we need to be broken of
our pride
our superiority
our ignorance
our unearned power
our entitlement
our allegiance
oh, how we need to be opened, oh so wide
to harsh realities
to new narratives
to discomfort
to pain
to enlightening truth
We humbly submit our whole selves to listen
intently
without judgement
with unclenched fists
unhampered minds
and above all with love and compassion
and a desire to learn, to stretch, to grow
We humbly gather here in hope
for reconciliation to self, to neighbor, to world
for justice —yes! Let’s dare to dream! — for all
for peace to reign in our hearts, our homes, our streets
for liberation to come boldly and in abundance
I open my hands and release that which keeps me heavy and unconscious
And receive the strength I need to make my way forward on the path of justice
Tiffany Acker and her family reside on Beacon Hill. She’s an educator who currently attempts to manage remote learning for her three children while investing in their local schools and their Rainier Avenue Church community.
Featured photo by Chris Acker.
