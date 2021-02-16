NEWS GLEAMS: Free Tax Prep Online, a Volunteering Opportunity, Political Candidate Training Program, & Journalism Scholarship

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Free Tax Preparation Online From United Way of King County

Feb. 12–Apr. 18, 2021



United Way of King County will offer virtual Free Tax Preparation services (available in 20 languages) to low- and moderate-income working families with the assistance of IRS-certified volunteers starting on Friday, Feb. 12. The trained volunteers will help filers claim all the credits for which they are eligible, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which is widely considered a powerful tool to help people get out of poverty. Due to the coronavirus pandemic social distancing guidelines, in-person tax preparation assistance will not be available this year.



To get started, visit United Way of King County’s “Get Free Tax Help” webpage.

Volunteer to Deliver School Lunches to Children!

Thursday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 22 10:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

United Way of King County is looking for volunteers to drive and deliver school lunches to children living at Greenbridge. As a volunteer, you will report to Greenbridge, pick up meals from your site address, drive the meals to families in the Greenbridge community, and deliver the meals to doorsteps through no-contact delivery. United Way of King County will provide PPE (gloves and masks) for all volunteers and provide on-site training and guidance while practicing social distancing at all times.



For more information, visit United Way of King County’s “Volunteer Opportunities” webpage or email dloeb@uwkc.org.

Register for WSLC’s Path to Power: A Political Candidate Training Program (space limited!)

March 29–31, 2021

From WSLC: Are you a union member thinking about running for the city council, school board, or some other elected public office? The Washington State Labor Council (WSLC), AFL-CIO is once again partnering with the national AFL-CIO to host Path to Power: A Political Candidate Training Program on March 29–31 via Zoom video conferencing. This training provides union members and local community activists with the tools and tips to run a successful political campaign and get elected in an effort to build power that will positively influence our communities.



To register, fill out the application at http://bit.ly/PathToPower2021. For more information, contact Cherika Carter, WSLC political and strategic campaign director, at ccarter@wslc.org or 206-281-8901.

Seattle Foundation’s Patricia Fisher Endowed Scholarship — Now Accepting Applications!

Application Deadline: March 31, 2021

From Seattle Foundation: Established to honor Patricia Fisher, a Puget Sound native, journalist, educator, and role model, this scholarship was established by the Seattle Association of Black Journalists to support students of color who pursue college careers in journalism. This one-time scholarship ranges from $500-$2,500, and award recipients will be matched with a mentor from the Seattle Association of Black Journalists. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate students of the African American Diaspora studying in the state of Washington. This is a great launching point for a career in journalism, photography, broadcasting, and documentary film/audio production.



To apply, visit TheWashBoard.org. For more information, please contact scholarships@seattlefoundation.org or 206-515-2119.

