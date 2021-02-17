Rainier Scholars Welcomes New Executive Director Rafael del Castillo

by Mark Van Streefkerk

At a time when social and racial inequities require urgent action, many are asking the question — how can we make a more just world? For the last 20 years, Rainier Scholars has offered answers to that question through education, providing academic access and leadership development to BIPOC and underserved youth. Now with newly-selected Executive Director Rafael del Castillo, Rainier Scholars looks to expand their impact with a greater emphasis on racial justice.

Rainier Scholars is a 12-year model of rigorous academic preparation, leadership opportunities, and comprehensive support and mentorship for students from Seattle, Renton, and Highline school districts. Beginning with kids about to enter fifth grade, the program supports them through middle school, high school, college, and beyond. Each year, new scholars are grouped into a cohort, a community of peers who work together throughout the 12-year program, fostering connection and confidence to self-advocate in the educational system. In turn, college-age scholars and around 260 alums create invaluable networks for each other and younger cohorts.

According to del Castillo, 95% of Rainier Scholars are first-generation college attendees and graduates. Coming from an immigrant family, his own experience proved that through education, students are able to bring their families and communities with them into greater opportunities, transforming their neighborhoods and workplaces.

“I know personally what that looks like,” he said. “The entire family gets moved forward into a different space [once a family member graduates college], and the generations that follow move into that space. It’s an opportunity for access that requires a lot of hard work. As an educator, I know that when children work really hard for something, it’s internalized. It’s not ‘someone did something for me.’ It’s ‘I did something for myself.’”

Recently head of Bertschi School for five years, and before that head of Seattle Girls’ School for six years, del Castillo has a total of 35 years of educational experience. He was especially proud to take on the position of executive director because his academic beginning was “like a Rainier Scholars moment way before there was Rainier Scholars,” he said.

Immigrating with his family to Florida from Cuba as a child, del Castillo had barely turned six years old when he started first grade, after being in the U.S. for only a week. Del Castillo still remembers the obstacles he faced, both at school and culturally, and how the invested attention of his first-grade teacher, Mrs. Rogers, helped him overcome those. “I did not understand English,” del Castillo remembered. “There weren’t supports for kids like me at that time. I think I was kind of a nightmare for a lot of folks at that school, but Mrs. Rogers took that personal interest and I became very connected to her.”

