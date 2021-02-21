Pongo Poetry: My Heart is No Longer…

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in poetry writing to inspire healing from trauma. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

My Heart is No Longer…

By a young person, age 18

My heart is broken

It has been since being brought to the light of this world

My heart is scarred, torn, and beaten darker than the night sky

My heart is swirling with pain and hatred

leaving no room for joy and love

My heart is empty, filled with webs

and dust left from time of unease

My heart was gone until I met you

My heart is no longer broken,

my pieces placed together by glue

My heart is no longer starved,

wounds from suffering of time have lifted like a warm breeze

My heart is no longer angry,

it rings forth with choirs of passion and ecstasy

My heart is no longer deserted

but full of our joy

My heart is whole, your pieces complimenting mine,

finishing the puzzle of my life.

Change is Hard

By a young person, age 14

I need to spend less time ruminating

More time education

Less time comparing

More time smile wearing

But change is hard for all to see

I need to become more depend on me

And let others not lead

So I can be free to do as I please

I need to spend more time writing

Less time fighting

More time healing

Less time reeling

Less time crying

More time trying

Change is hard

It won’t be easy for me

But for now I need to breathe

Sunflowers and Orangutans

An excerpt from a group poem by young people ages 16-18, and adult Poetry Mentors

My heart is like a million pieces of shattered glass

My heart is not wanted nor worth love

My heart is like the surprise of a rainbow breaking through grey

My heart is not an orangutan

My heart is a sunflower in a Tuscan field in August

moving together synchronously with the sun

My heart is not like a truck with fresh tar

My heart’s muscles are as thin as moth wings

but are as constant and strong as tides

My heart is not a snail’s shell spiral

because it has an ending

My heart is like a redwood tree

separate and vulnerable but part of the tribe

supported by the forest network

My heart is rings of age

hardship and giggles

traumas and joys

Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk

