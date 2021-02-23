NEWS GLEAMS: RES Seeks Native Playwrights, Vaccines at ICHS, and Othello Talks

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

ICHS to Release Vaccine Appts. Wed., 2/24 — 11 a.m.

International Community Health Services (ICHS) has additional COVID vaccine supply and will schedule appointments — beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. — for those eligible to receive the vaccine at this time, to be administered on Thursday at their Holly Park Clinic.

To find out if you currently qualify for a vaccine, visit the Washington Department of Health Phase Finder. (We are currently in Phase 1 and vaccinating folx in Phase 1A, Tier 1 and 2, and Phase 1B, Tier 1. See the visual vaccine roll-out timeline, available in Spanish.)

Schedule an appointment beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Please note that these appointments fill up lightning fast and will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis.

Othello Talks — Dr. Ben Danielson & Marcus Green: What Healthy Community Looks Like

Event: Mon., March 1 — 6–7:30 p.m.

From the event host: Othello Talks is a new, monthly 90-minute program covering a specific topic of community focus catering to current residents, professionals, and community organizers who live and/or work in Seattle’s South End. Each program can be independently viewed live or on YouTube. We will learn through presentations and listening to each other, we will engage by learning and teaching our neighbors, and by doing so, we will cultivate the collective wisdom of not only participating in existing community work but also in creating new action. Join our community on Facebook. Our first event is focused on community health. Our first guest is Dr. Benjamin Danielson, a beloved Community MD Adolescent & Pediatric Medicine Specialist.

Please RSVP for the first, virtual, event, with Marcus Green and Dr. Ben Danielson. The Emerald is a co-sponsor of this event.

Image is the Facebook cover for the Red Eagle Soaring page.

Red Eagle Soaring (RES) Seeks Native Playwrights

From the source: Call for submissions — Red Eagle Soaring in Seattle is currently seeking submissions of short plays between 10–30 minutes long, written by Native playwrights. These plays will be performed by Native Youth as part of Red Eagle Soaring’s inaugural Short Play Festival in June 2021. The playwrights of each selected play will be compensated with a licensing fee of $100 per performance.

Deadline to submit a play is Mon., March 8 at 11:59 p.m. PST. For more information, see this Facebook post and/or email: AD@redeaglesoaring.org.

Image is the Facebook cover for the Rainier Dance Center page.

Rainier Dance Team Popcorn Fundraiser!

Where to give (and receive!): Rainier Dance Team’s Double Good Popcorn Fundraiser Website

Why to give: Cause Popcorn! J/K, that’s only part of the reason. A small (but tasty) part. Half of every purchase goes directly to the team!

The Rainier Dance Team (of Rainier Dance Center fame) is made up of a group of hardworking and dedicated kids who have steadfastly held strong to their team — and their dancing — despite the struggles of 2020 and ongoing quarantine.

They haven’t been able to compete or perform, two things they love dearly, due to the pandemic. But they have a professional, outdoor video shoot in the works, something tangible that, once finished, they’ll have to show for — and to showcase — their hard work. They’ve been practicing since last summer through the trials and tribulations of COVID. Your purchase of gourmet popcorn in flavors like “Easy Peasy Caramel Cheesy” and “Butter Believe It!” will help offset the cost of producing the dance team’s video and keep the video affordable for all participating dancers’ families. And you get delicious popcorn delivered directly to your door — win/win!

You can also make a cash donation directly to the team via PayPal. (But popcorn!)

