POETRY: Revolutionary Encounters

by Evelyn Chow

Free Write: “If the revolution will not be televised, where will it be seen?” (thank you Nikkita for the prompt)

You will not find the revolution posted in the window of the fancy new coffee shop down the block

Or at the ginger beer store run by the white lady with dreadlocks

The revolution will not have private security or no-trespassing signs

You will not simply put a #BlackLivesMatter banner in your driveway, window, or storefront because

The revolution will not be gentrified

The revolution will not be found on a banner at your nearest boarded-up Whole Foods

The revolution will not be market rate or ready-made

Black lives will not only begin to matter when you change your Facebook cover photo

Corporations quoting Black revolutionaries while using prison labor is not radical

You will not simply add a fist or a rainbow to your logo because The revolution will not be co-opted

The revolution will not be seen on KIRO, KOMO, or KING5 news stations

The revolution will not be brought to you by Sinclair media or featured on the latest events page of The Stranger

You will not just tune in to city council hearings live on the Seattle Channel because

The revolution will not be televised

Instead

The revolution will be livestreamed, TikTok’d, podcasted, and photographed

There will be close calls in the streets and closed captioning for those who need

The revolution will be accessible and engage our elders

The revolution will be innovative and excite our youth

The revolution will be intergenerational

You will find the revolution in community centers, hospitals, and food banks

The spirit of the revolution dances through your local red light district

You will find the revolution on the playground at the public housing units in Yesler Terrace

To all of the factories across the world where workers are rising up

The revolution will be both hyper local and international

You will be able to taste the revolution

The revolution is stocked on the shelves of your local bodega

And infused in the juices of freshly cut fruit

The revolution will be dipped in honey, or agave for the vegans, and it will be irresistible

Our revolution will be irresistible

Evelyn (any pronouns) is an abolitionist, organizer, writer, and sociologist based in Seattle/Coast Salish lands. Their community organizing work has focused on state and prison abolition, race + gender equity, immigrant rights, queer/trans liberation, sex worker’s rights, international worker solidarity, and transformative justice.

Feature image by Netsie Tjirongo.

