Black Joy Festival Celebrates Culture and Community at Othello Park

by Ronnie Estoque

Last Sunday, organizers from the Black Action Coalition and Morning March Seattle celebrated their successful “Black Joy Festival,” an event they had planned to conclude Black History Month. The event began at noon and lasted until 5 p.m. at Othello Park and created vendor opportunities for local Black-owned businesses to showcase their products to the South Seattle community. Black culture was also an emphasis of the event, which featured music and performances from local artists and poets.

Eight-year-old South Seattle recording artist Skye Dior performs her new song, “YEA GIRR” on stage for the crowd.

Eight-year-old South Seattle recording artist Skye Dior performs her new song, “YEA GIRR” on stage for the crowd.

Black Action Coalition organizer Trae emceed the Black Joy Festival program.

Imani, owner and founder of Rooted catered her family-style Jamaican food for the event.

The Button Bros sell their custom designed stickers and buttons during the Black Joy Festival.

Hella Black Books founder Joy Sparks stands in front of her book collection. She is hoping to launch a book mobile that she can bring to events across Seattle.

The Seamoss Boss representative, Ami Jean, describes her products to an interested customer.

Black Action Coalition organizers (left to right) Brother Ali, Trae, Ish, and Chris planned the Black Joy Festival.

EagleSon Williams was in attendance for the event, displaying and selling a few of his hand-crafted totem poles.

Badder Body owner Aracia Corson stands by her products on display to prospective customers.

Jade Jordan (left), co-owner and Teresa Jordan (right) owner of Blackout Accessories describe their products to an interested customer.

Ronnie Estoque is a Seattle-based storyteller and aspiring documentarian. He is driven to uplift marginalized voices in the South Seattle community through his writing, photography, and videography. You can keep up with his work by following his Twitter and Instagram.

Featured Image: Badder Body owner, Aracia Corson, stands by her products on display to prospective customers at Black Joy Festival on Feb. 28, 2021 at Othello Park.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!