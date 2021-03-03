PHOTO ESSAY: Franklin High School Club Responds to Vandalism With BLM Art

by Susan Fried

On the afternoon of Feb. 26, as unpredictable weather loomed overhead, the students in Franklin High School’s (FHS) Art of Resistance & Resilience Club hung their latest project outside, a group of handmade signs celebrating Black lives and social justice. They attached the project to the fence next to the school’s mural honoring the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panthers, which was vandalized late last year.

Back in November, someone stole a Black Lives Matter banner hanging on the fence that separates the Franklin track and football field from Rainier Avenue, next to the Black Panther mural. Then a month later, Lauren Halloway, the original staff advisor for the Art Club, noticed that the mural honoring the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panthers had been vandalized. Someone had gouged a hole in almost every face depicted in the mural. Ms. Halloway enlisted some artist friends to repair the mural and contacted the students and new teaching artists in the Art of Resistance & Resilience Club about how they would respond to the theft of the BLM sign and the vandalism.

The Art of Resistance & Resilience Club had been planning to install some hand painted banners about climate justice on the school fence, but once they learned what had happened to the Black Panther mural, they postponed their climate justice project. Instead, they worked on signs and banners that Ms. Halloway said were an opportunity to “reclaim the space of the BLM banner while reaffirming Black lives.”

Mari Shibuya, one of the current teaching artist co-advisers to the club, said the students decided what their message would be based on what was done to the Black Panther mural. Chosen by the students, Shibuya and co-adviser Kema Jones are supported by a Seattle Office of Arts and Culture grant which is helping pay for their positions as FHS teaching artists for the next two school years. Shibuya told the students the best response to the vandalism was to make more art. “So we created more art. … That became the theme.”

The students adapted to the remote learning requirements of COVID-19, picking up the supplies they needed at the school, working on the collaborative public art project from the safety of their own homes, and occasionally holding Zoom meetings until their project was ready to be hung on Feb. 26. “This is what we are,” Shibuya said. “Resistance is Love, Power to the People, the messages of Fred Hampton, all of it.”

Franklin High School Art of Resistance & Resilience Club members Jaylin, 18, and Jommel, 16, attach one of the signs the club created to the fence that separates the school’s football field from Rainier Avenue. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Franklin High School Art of Resistance and Resilience Club member Anna, 17, stands by the sign she created for the clubs latest project celebrating Black Lives and social justice. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Franklin High School Art of Resistance and Resilience Club member JR, 17, attaches a sign the club created to the fence. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Club member Najma, a senior, attaches a sign to the fence. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Mari Shibuya, teaching artist and co-advisor to the Franklin High School Art of Resistance & Resilience Club, helps the students with their work. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Franklin High School Art of Resistance & Resilience Club pose in front of the art they created. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Franklin High School Art of Resistance & Resilience club founder Lauren Halloway repairs the gouge in the face of Seattle Black Panther member Mike Tagawa. The mural honoring the Seattle Chapter of the Black Panther Party was vandalized in late 2020, inspiring the current members of the Art Club to create signs celebrating Black Lives and social justice which they hung on the Franklin High School fence next to the Black Panther mural on Feb. 26. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Franklin High School Art of Resistance & Resilience club founder Lauren Halloway and artist Gina Tolentino repairing the damage done to the FHS mural honoring the Seattle Black Panthers that also hangs on the fence by the school. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Lauren Halloway repairs the gouge in the face of Seattle Black Panther member Wayne Jenkins. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Lauren Halloway repairs the gouge in the face of Seattle Black Panther member Vanetta Molson. (Photo: Susan Fried)



Susan Fried has been a Seattle-based photojournalist for more than two decades.

