PONGO POETRY: My Mind

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in poetry writing to inspire healing from trauma. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

MY MIND

by a young person, age 16

They never liked me for it,

shunned me, like I was wrong for it.

As if the more I knew, the more hate

people threw at me.

But I keep going, learning more,

despite the loneliness I feel.

I don’t get to have good relationships

as long as I possess this.

The burden of my life

can’t be shared.

So it crushes me.

But I keep walking.

I may be solo,

but at least I know

how the world works.

But what good is that without

someone to share that with?

Maybe one day, someone

will accept me, and I can finally

share.

But until then, I’ve got this.

My Mind.

FACTOR

by a young person, age 16

I may not be perfect, but I can I make you happy,

not crappy, just by talking and smiling.

I always wish for loyalty and forgiveness,

because loyalty and forgiveness is all.

I do my best to understand who I am, and I can be the best man.

I can create good relationships,

like a zipline steady and straight and can go both ways.

I want the people around me to feel my vibe,

to take them on a classic ride,

to feel my vibe and know I don’t lie.

I hold onto some things forever, like the people I love.

I don’t hold a grudge, I just want to give hugs.

I have unusual ideas—

like going to the moon and eating a moon pie.

If I were an animal, I’d be a lion

cause I’m a lion king

because I have loyalty

and respect for my future things.

I have a secret talent – I can sing.

In my head when I’m in my bed,

I can sing about anything.

I will match your energy.

I’m not a bad kid.

I just got some difficulties here and there—

trying not to shed a tear.

WHAT I WISH I COULD TAKE AWAY

by a young person, age 17

When I was young, I used to wish I could take away

all my family’s problems, like my mom’s struggle

to get the bills paid on time, her coming home late

and needing to fix a meal,

my grandma having to take care of her mom.

Today I wish I didn’t add on to the problem,

getting in trouble a lot.

Instead of getting in trouble,

helping out with things.

Everyday I wish to make my family smile

when they see my face.

My wish is the color of light sky blue—

the color that reminds me of happiness

and freedom.

It is the sound of a warm summer breeze

and the ocean hitting the shore,

like when we used to go to Cannon Beach.

My wish feels like that warm tingling sensation

when you’re going down a roller coaster.

My wish is always involving my family and those I love.

My wish is never for self-gain.

My wish is a piece of me,

the piece that is loving

to those I deem

worthy.

Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk

