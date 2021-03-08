NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccines, Metro Seeks Community Feedback, Wing Luke Reopens, More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Image courtesy of ICHS.

Get a COVID Vaccine Through ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) continues to receive COVID vaccine supplies and to vaccinate both patients and non-patients alike. ICHS was recently named by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration as one of the first community health centers to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, and they are receiving regular shipments from this and other sources.

For some community health centers/clinics, the source of the vaccine supply dictates, to varying degree, how the health care provider can distribute vaccines. In the case of ICHS, current patients eligible for the vaccine can call 206-788-3700 to make an immediate vaccine appointment. Eligible community members who are not ICHS patients can make appointments on ICHS’s appointment webpage (you can find the online appointment schedulers for their International District and New Holly vaccination sites as well as their Shoreline site on the page).

Only a limited number of appointments are made available for the general public — based on current vaccine supplies as assessments are made — and the appointment landscape changes constantly. ICHS advises community members to check the appointment scheduler often to see if new appointments have opened up as they will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis.

ICHS’s South Seattle vaccination clinic location is the New Holly Gathering Hall at 7054 32nd Avenue South. Each vaccination site has a unique online scheduler (the link provided in this paragraph will take you directly to the New Holly site scheduler).

ICHS tells the Emerald that they are dedicated to helping distribute the vaccine to our community as quickly, and as equitably, as possible but note that the situation will continue to change. Many in our community and beyond have noted the inequity in vaccination rates, especially for Black and Brown elders, as well as continued accessibility issues for our communities (physical and technological) and are working on solutions. Health care providers like ICHS hope to close some of the existing gaps.

That said, the “Solv” web platform ICHS uses to schedule appointments for the general public for vaccines can be confusing and ICHS hopes that this will not deter people from using their online schedulers to get on the calendar for vaccinations as appointments become available. (Note that patients must bring proof of vaccine eligibility, physical or digital, when they arrive for their appointments.)

NOTE: Please find more information on finding your phase/vaccine eligibility, using the Solv online appointment scheduler, and more on a new page we’ve compiled to help you navigate this confusing (and sometimes frustrating) process: Vaccine Eligibility and Appointments for South Seattleites.

COVID Vaccine Appointments Available for Elders in Some South Seattle ZIP Codes at Rainier Beach Site

On Sunday, March 7, the City of Seattle announced that several hundred COVID-19 vaccination appointments from March 8–13 are still available at the Community Testing & Vaccination Hub in Rainier Beach. Those who are 65 and older who live in certain South Seattle ZIP codes can sign up immediately by filling out the form on the following website: http://bit.ly/3kTm4LO. You must answer the questions on the form to determine eligibility.

The Rainier Beach hub is run by the Seattle Fire Department, and medics/firefighters will be administering the vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be provided at these hubs. Both are two-dose vaccines, and you will schedule your second dose during the process of scheduling your first dose. This week, only members of the public who are 65 and older and live in certain ZIP codes in the South Seattle area are eligible to register through the online form.

If you are not 65 or older but are currently eligible under Washington State Department of Health (DOH) phases, the City asks that you do not fill out this form, and that you visit www.seattle.gov/vaccine for future vaccination opportunities. Right now, a little more than 60% of people 65 and older in South Seattle have been vaccinated, which is one of the lowest rates in King County, and a little more than 55% of people 75 and older in South Seattle have been vaccinated, which is the lowest rate in King County. It’s critically important to the vaccination effort that the oldest members of our community, who are most at risk of hospitalization or death, get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For accommodations and assistance registering for an appointment to get a vaccine, please contact the Customer Service Bureau at 206-684-2489 from Monday through Saturday, between 8 a.m.–5 p.m. In-language assistance is available over the phone.

Find more information on vaccine eligibility, using online appointment schedulers, and finding vaccine locations on a new page we’ve compiled to help you navigate the vaccination process: Vaccine Eligibility and Appointments for South Seattleites.

King County Metro XT60 by Atomic Taco (under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

King County Metro Seeks Community Feedback for Restoring Suspended Services

King County Metro is making plans to gradually restore suspended service where it’s needed most and, to make the most informed decisions, Metro is seeking community feedback through a short survey. This feedback will help transit planners identify and recommend priority service changes in September 2021 and beyond.

Surveys are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, and Arabic.

Metro is hoping to gather responses from community members by March 8 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about Metro’s service restoration community survey and Route to Recovery, visit the King County Metro Transit Service Restoration: Route to Recovery webpage.

Image courtesy of Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Rec’N the Streets Offers Recreational Activities for the South Seattle Community!

Take advantage of the warmer spring temperatures and get moving with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Rec’N the Streets programs!

Rec’N the Streets brings recreation to the streets of Seattle through mobile playgrounds offering different activities, such as pickle ball, nature walks, and arts and crafts at various South Seattle parks.

Park locations and activities rotate daily, and the schedule for the mobile playgrounds can be found on Rec’N the Streets’ Facebook page.

Image courtesy of FOCS.

Washington Paid Family and Medical Leave: Focus Groups for Parents of Color

Monday, March 22

Focus group for Parents of Color (Black, Latinx, Native, API, Multiracial): 10–11 a.m.

Affinity focus group (Black parents only): 4–5 p.m.

From Families of Color Seattle: Families of Color Seattle (FOCS) and The Economic Opportunity Institute will hold two important virtual focus groups for parents who have had children in the past 15 months (after January 1, 2020) and who have accessed or been denied the Washington State Paid Family and Medical Leave.

Our objective is to learn about your experiences with Washington Paid Family and Medical Leave through an equity lens. Each parent participant will receive $50 as appreciation and compensation for their time. One parent per family only. Space is limited.

If you are interested and available, please email Christine Tang at christine@focseattle.org with the following information:

Your child’s date of birth or adoption

Confirm your identity as a Black or POC parent

Confirm that you have used the WA Paid Family and Medical Leave benefits, OR tried to use the benefit but were denied (please note that this is specific to Washington State law, not the federal Family and Medical Leave)

Confirm which of the two groups you are available for

North elevation, Wing Luke Museum, Seattle WA. Image courtesy of Wing Luke Museum. (Photo: Otto Greule)

Wing Luke Museum Reopens!

On Friday, March 5, the Wing Luke Museum reopened to the general public with limited capacity and hours. The new hours of operation are Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserving tickets online before visiting is highly recommended.

On-site tours have been revamped to offer a safe, guided experience through the museum. Tours are included in general admission and available twice a day in limited capacity at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. First come, first served.

The museum will also be opening an exhibit called Community Spread: How We Faced the Pandemic, which features community stories of hardship, loss, resilience, and mutual aid during the pandemic. Other exhibits currently running include Paths Intertwined, featuring works from Taiwanese and Chinese artists drawing themes of identity, place, and belonging; Guilty Party, featuring immersive installations, costume, and fairytales to explore racial and gender identity; and Hear Us Rise, highlighting Asian Pacific American women and other marginalized genders that have challenged society’s expectations, defied its restrictions, and fought for equality and opportunity.

The Museum is continuing to offer virtual programming such as the cook-along “A Dinner Date with History” and their online shop to bring the Wing Luke Museum home to guests! To learn more about the virtual programs, visit digitalwingluke.org.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, visit their website at www.wingluke.org.

Image courtesy of JCCCW.

JCCCW Hosts “Spring All Things Japanese Sale”

From JCCCW: As winter turns to spring, join the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) for a Spring Rummage Sale! This rummage sale has something for everyone, including dolls, furniture, fans, clothing, accessories, plush toys, jewelry, books, and much more. There is something for everyone with hundreds of items for sale and prices starting at just $0.25! The sale will last from March 26 to March 28. Income generated from the event will go toward supporting the mission of JCCCW to preserve, promote, and share Japanese and Japanese American culture and heritage.

To stay in accordance with safety guidelines, all visitors are required to make an appointment to shop at this sale. While on-site, masks are required to be worn at all times, covering from your nose to your chin. Social distancing will be enforced. We ask for your patience and cooperation through this unprecedented time, for the safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors.

For more information and to register for an appointment, please visit the JCCCW All Things Japanese Sale webpage.

