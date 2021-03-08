Rad Pacific Northwest Women and Femmes, Part 2

by Larissa McCartney

In 2020, I attempted to participate in the Instagram #100Days challenge where artists and creatives pick one theme and medium to practice for 100 days. My goal was to digitally illustrate 100 badass women and femmes of the Pacific Northwest, from all walks of life and different professions, who inspired me for a number of different reasons. I didn’t quite make it to 100, but in the end that didn’t matter! Nominations from friends, coworkers, and people on Instagram helped curate a long list of incredible individuals who contribute to and represent the PNW, influencing this great place we call home. Below are a selection of a few of these phenomenal local people along with my illustrations.

Illustration of Estela Ortega by Larissa McCartney.



Estela Ortega

Estela Ortega (she/her/hers) is one of the founders of El Centro de la Raza and has served as its executive director since 2009. Her social justice work began in the late 60s protesting the Vietnam war, picketing for Farmworker rights, working on political campaigns, and registering Chicanos to vote in the barrios of Houston, Texas. Ortega has spent the last 50 years helping build El Centro into a civil rights organization and a hub for all who want to engage in civic action through community empowerment, providing human, educational, housing, economic development, cultural and advocacy programs. Estela’s unwavering commitment to building community and advocating for those most marginalized has earned recognition from the Seattle Seahawks, the National Education Association, and the Northwest Progressive Institute, and in 2020 she was named one of The Seattle Times’ 13 Most Influential People of the Decade.

Follow Estela Ortega’s work on Instagram @elcentrodelaraza as well as on El Centro de la Raza’s website: https://www.elcentrodelaraza.org/

Illustration of Jean Nakayama and Fusae Yokoyama by Larissa McCartney.



Jean Nakayama and Fusae Yokoyama

Maneki Japanese restaurant was founded in 1904 and is the only surviving restaurant from Seattle’s once thriving Japantown. Maneki’s century-long history includes being a place where many local Japanese Americans stored their belongings when the U.S. government forcibly incarcerated them at prison camps during WWII and and in some cases allowing only one suitcase or just what they could carry. In 1974, the Nakayama family took over ownership, with first Kozo Nakayama and now his wife Jean Nakayama (she/her/hers) being the restaurant’s owners. Fusae Yokoyama (she/her/hers), who started working at Maneki’s in 1960 as a bartender and hostess, is the restaurant’s oldest and honored employee. Until COVID/quarantine, the 90-year-old veteran of Seattle’s oldest sushi restaurant, affectionately known as “Okasan” or “Mom,” could still be found presiding over the bar a few nights a week. While Maneki is not open for its legendary inside dining experience at the moment, you can still support them and get their traditional Japanese comfort food and sushi to go. And when quarantine is finally lifted, make sure you get a reservation, because you know they’ve been missed!

Follow their work on Instagram @manekiseattle as well as on Maneki’s website: https://manekiseattle.com/

Illustration of Marybeth Satterlee by Larissa McCartney.



Marybeth Satterlee

Marybeth Satterlee (she/her/hers) is co-founder and program director of Coyote Central. In 1986, Satterlee, a middle school teacher, wanted to expand her teaching philosophy to kids all over the city — a philosophy that centered creativity, self-discovery, and hands-on learning. She co-founded Coyote Central to make that happen. Over the years, Coyote has expanded their offerings to youth throughout the Central District and beyond (they opened a Lake City campus in early 2020). Kids can take courses like acting, woodshop, photography, cooking, and video game production, to name a few. With Satterlee at the helm, the program has grown exponentially from serving 13 children to over 1,600 annually. Satterlee, the Coyote staff, and the teaching artists are an incredible force of creativity and mentorship for the youth of Seattle. The team even pivoted to adapt to these uncertain times and moved their programs to an online space with Virtual Coyote. So if you know a young kid or student who could use a project, definitely go check them out.

Follow Marybeth Satterlee’s work on Instagram @coyotecentral as well as Coyote Central’s website: https://coyotecentral.org/

Illustration of Ms. Briq House by Larissa McCartney.



Ms. Briq House

Ms. Briq House, aka Her Royal Thickness (she/her/hers), is a Seattle burlesque artist, professional dominant, educator, and the founder/owner of Briq House Entertainment. Under her domain, she also is the executive producer of Sunday Night Shuga Shaq, the only monthly, all BIPOC burlesque review in the PNW. She has a background in education, sacred intimate arts, and entertainment, which she uses to teach Sexual Healing and Body Love workshops, as well as kink-based anti-racism training. When she’s not performing or teaching, she can be found advocating for LGBTQIA and sex workers rights. In fact, she is the communications director for Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP). In everything she does, Ms. Briq House aims to educate and stimulate the masses through her deep understanding of intersectional identities towards a world of mutal freedom and compassion for all.

Follow Ms. Briq House’s work on Instagram @ms.briqhouse and @sundaynightshugashaq as well as on her website: https://www.msbriqhouse.com/

Illustration of Pramila Jayapal by Larissa McCartney.



Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal was born in India, raised in Indonesia and Singapore, and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 16. After college, she started Hate Free Zone, an advocacy group for immigrants rights in the wake of the September 11 attacks. In 2016, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal became the first South Asian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Now in her third term, she’s continued to be a leader on immigration rights, a champion against income inequality, and a passionate voice in the creation of Medicare for All. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jayapal has been a central figure in the fight for financial relief checks and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. When she’s not spearheading progressive legislation for the good of humanity, she’s continually calling out those in power for inequity and gross incompetence. Seattle, King County, and the U.S. are lucky to have the leadership of Rep. Jayapal!

Follow Rep. Jayapal on Instagram @repjayapal as well as on her website: https://jayapal.house.gov/

Larissa McCartney

Larissa McCartney is an award-winning art director, illustrator, and crafter of creative things. Thanks to the strong and somewhat wild women in her life, she learned the importance of self-expression early. And she’s spent over a decade exploring hers through carefully-crafted color palettes, expressive line work, and dynamic textures. Her work is continuously inspired by her passion for women’s reproductive rights, cultural phenomena, her puny one-liners, and those who love her enough to listen to them. Today, she’s an advertising art director by day and an illustrator by night, creating in the name of strong women everywhere.

Featured illustration by Larissa McCartney.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!