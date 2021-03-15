PHOTO ESSAY: Hundreds Gather to Protest Recent Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

by Maile Anderson

Hundreds showed up for a community organized rally and march “We Are Not Silent” in Hing Hay Park this weekend, on Saturday, March 13. Protestors gathered to condemn the recent spike in anti-Asian violence nationwide, including the assault of Noriko Nasu, a Japanese language high school teacher, last month in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). The crowd listened to heartfelt words from youth speakers, community leaders and elders, former and currently elected officials, before marching through the CID to Little Saigon and back to Hing Hay Park.

(Photo: Maile Anderson)



Youth speaker Debra Erdene emphasizes, encourages, and reiterates how the community will not be silenced. Ending the speech with reminding everyone Asians are not the model minority, wanting to end that stereotype. (Photo: Maile Anderson)



Former governor and ambassador to China, Gary Locke, spoke animatedly to the crowd of how hate against Asians and other minorities isn’t something that is new. Locke also praised the youth to continually stand up and speak against violence. (Photo: Maile Anderson)



(Photo: Maile Anderson)



King County Executive Dow Constantine addressed the crowd, saying hate and violence toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has no place in Washington State. (Photo: Maile Anderson)



(Photo: Maile Anderson)



Former King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, affectionately known as one of “The Four Amigos,” spoke to the crowd about how People of Color need to unite against hate. (Photo: Maile Anderson)



King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, who succeeded Gossett, took his turn on the megaphone to speak to the crowd. (Photo: Maile Anderson)



(Photo: Maile Anderson)



Renton City Councilmember and coordinator Kim Khanh Van continued words of support before getting the crowd ready to march. (Photo: Maile Anderson)



(Photo: Maile Anderson)



Photography has been a hobby of Maile Anderson’s ever since she was 12. Maile has had the immense privilege of traveling to amazing places in the world with a camera right beside her. She believes documenting the changing world, whether it’s been in the form of protests or other cultures, is an important form of documentation that keeps awareness heightened in this time of social justice. Follow Maile on Instagram @tinypicturetaker.

Featured image by Maile Anderson.

