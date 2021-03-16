News Gleams: Oral History Pilot, Community IPAs, Vaccines, Garden Share Events, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Image courtesy of Wa Na Wari.

Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute Pilot Program — Now Accepting Applications!

Application Deadline: March 31

From the source: Wa Na Wari and the Shelf Life Community Story Project are launching the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute, a pilot oral history/community story training program.

In 2021, a six-person cohort will explore the ethics, techniques, best practices, tensions, and dilemmas of oral history. The cohort will then practice their new skills by conducting oral history interviews with local community members around three topics. Upon completion of the Institute, cohort members will receive compensation of $4,000 and a certificate of completion.

Applications to the program should be 18 or over; have a strong connection to Seattle’s Central District, South End, and/or Black Seattle; be able to commit to attending all class sessions in Phase One and can realistically meet the schedule demands for Phase Two and Three; have a base understanding of how race, class, gender identity, ethnicity, education, sexual identity, ability, immigration status, and faith shape society, shape personal and collective experiences, and shape relationships; be enthusiastic about approaching community story/oral history work with an anti-oppression/social justice framework, both in how cohort members interact with each other, and in how cohort members approach interviews with community members; and have access to a quiet place from which to conduct remote interviews (with reliable internet access) and a laptop with an updated browser (Wa Na Wari can work with cohort members to address access issues relating to space, connectivity, and/or equipment.)

For more information about the program and to apply, visit Wa Na Wari’s application webpage.

Vaccines Available in Kent Tues.–Fri. This Week

According to Public Health Seattle — King County, a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Kent from Tuesday, March 16 through Friday, March 19. Appointments are open to those eligible for the vaccine who reside in South King County and will be administered at Public Health’s Kent accesso ShoWare Center vaccination site using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Refer to the How to get vaccinated section of Public Health Seattle — King County’s website for appointment details.

Seattle Foundation’s Patricia Fisher Endowed Scholarship — Application Deadline Approaching!

Application Deadline: March 31

From Seattle Foundation: Established to honor Patricia Fisher, a Puget Sound native, journalist, educator, and role model, this scholarship was established by the Seattle Association of Black Journalists (SABJ) to support students of color who pursue college careers in journalism. This one-time scholarship ranges from $500–$2,500, and award recipients will be matched with a mentor from the SABJ. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate students of the African American diaspora studying in the state of Washington. This is a great launching point for a career in journalism, photography, broadcasting, and documentary film/audio production.

To apply, visit TheWashBoard.org. For more information, please contact scholarships@seattlefoundation.org or 206-515-2119.

4th of You Lie rally hosted by King County Equity Now. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community Safety Capacity Building RFP — Now Accepting Applications!

Application Deadline: April 9

From the Seattle Human Services Department: The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is seeking applications from community-led groups working to end violence and to reimagine safety in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) led communities, with a specific focus on Black, Indigenous, Latino, Pacific Islander, and immigrant and refugee communities. The purpose of this funding is to build the capacity of groups working toward community-led solutions to end violence and to increase safety.

The Community Safety Capacity Building RFP is investing approximately $10.4 million in one-time funds for the contract period of July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, and up to 40 proposals may be funded. All organizations working to create conditions for safety, including ending violence and reducing crime, are encouraged to apply, and priority will be given to Black, Indigenous, Latino, Pacific Islander, and immigrant and refugee-led community groups, as they are most impacted by racism, systems of oppression, and harm from violence and the criminal legal system. Services must take place in Seattle.

The application process for proposals reflects community feedback in several ways. For example, all organizations meeting the minimum qualifications who apply will have an opportunity for an interview, and technical assistance with the application and developing a proposal is available for BIPOC and refugee organizations and for small organizations. Additionally, honorariums are available for community members who participate in the development of an RFP or who participate in the community review panel.

For more information on the RFP and to submit an application, visit HSD’s website.

Image courtesy of BHGC

Beacon Hill Garden Club Launches Foster Farmers of the Neighborhood Program

From Beacon Hill Garden Club: Beacon Hill Garden Club (BHGC) is gearing up for their monthly Garden Share events beginning April 10, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. outside The Station coffee shop. Club members and neighbors will share free bedding plants and veggie starts. Last year they distributed over 1,000 plants and uncounted seeds to neighbors who were eager to learn about growing food.

To make sure BHGC has enough plants this year, they’re inviting folks to become “Foster Farmers” and raise a few extra veggie starts for the Garden Shares. It’s a great activity for young and old! Foster Farmers who are new to gardening can get a free “Foster Farmer Kit” with seeds and instructions as well as receive guidance from an experienced garden mentor. Grow your own and bring the extras to swap or share at the monthly Garden Shares from May to September.

To become a Foster Farmer email seattlebeaconhillgardenclub@gmail.com with “Foster Farmer” in the subject line. Experienced gardeners who start their own are encouraged to bring “orphans plants” to any Garden Share. If you would like to grow an extra flat or more for the Garden Shares, BHGC can help with supplies and seeds on a case-by-case basis.

If you are having trouble finding seeds this year, please check out the BHGC Seed Library outside the Station coffee shop by the Beacon Hill light rail Station. The library is stocked weekly and available free of charge to anyone who can grow them.

Flying Lion Brewing and Flourish Church Rainier Valley Launch Community IPA for South Seattle

From the source: On Friday, March 12, Flying Lion Brewing and Flourish Church Rainier Valley marked the neighborhood-wide release of a unique collaboration. The two organizations have come together to create a beer celebrating the strength and vibrancy of the South Seattle neighborhood they call home. Aimed at driving local business, they are offering it — at cost — to neighboring bars and restaurants while supporting local, community-focused nonprofits with proceeds from the sales of this beer. They believe that together, as a community, everyone can and deserves to flourish — while enjoying good beer at the same time! An African proverb best captures the spirit of this project, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” TOGETHER, WE FLOURISH.

Flourish Community IPA will be available at 18 different businesses around Columbia City and Hillman City; each donating $1+ per beer to a local, neighborhood charity of their choice. Look for the poster at participating businesses, grab a beer (or two), and support your community because together, we flourish!

For more information on participating businesses and their organizations of choice, visit flourishipa.com.

Call for Community Members to Serve on the Seattle Renters’ Commission

Application Deadline: April 12

From the City of Seattle: The City of Seattle is seeking community members to serve on the Seattle Renters’ Commission (SRC). The SRC advises the City on policies and issues of interest to renters citywide. The Commission currently has five vacant seats: four to be appointed by the mayor and one to be selected by the SRC.

Members of the SRC must be a renter within the City of Seattle at the time of their appointment and throughout their term. The Commission consists of people living in an array of rental housing types, including students, low-income renters, LGBTQ renters, people with past felony convictions, people in subsidized housing, and those who have experienced homelessness. The members are also geographically representative of Seattle. SRC meetings are open to the public, and the commissioners serve without compensation.

Those interested in being considered should complete the online application by Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. If you cannot submit the application online, contact Shaquan Smith at (206) 256-5944 or Shaquan.Smith@seattle.gov, and an application will be mailed to you.

