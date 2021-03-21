PONGO POETRY: I Still Speak

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in poetry writing to inspire healing from trauma. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

I STILL SPEAK

By a young person, age 17

i’m quiet, but i still speak.

sweet, tangy words play at my lips,

rolling from my tongue,

but are met by a wall—

a disconnect

unable to reach the paper or the world.

maybe it’s because of old memories

that cause current fears

to collide with my thoughts

causing an internal chaos

that chains my mouth shut.

WILL I EVER HOPE AGAIN?

By a young person, age 15

I’m in a trench too deep to be dug

I wonder if I’m able to climb these rocky walls

that stand in front of me

I see the dark clouds rolling over my head

Soon I can feel the cool, wet rain on my skin

As I drift to sleep, I hear a voice

through the rocky walls of the trench

I feel someone touch my arm

I jump to my feet

to find another young girl in the trench

She cannot speak a word

I know she was real

One night she said I hear someone up there

We looked at each other with excitement

We both screamed

Help! Help us! We’re trapped down here!

But no one heard us

The rain came down hard very hard

It felt like rocks

Soon the trench was a big pool

I knew how to swim but the little girl didn’t

Soon the trench was filled to the top

The little girl and I came out alive

There was nothing for the trench to swallow again

The little girl has found her family

and is now living peacefully and happily with them

And me?

She actually pushed me into the next trench

which did not get rained in

As I drift off to sleep once more

I say, Dear God, just take me now

WHEN I WAS 13

by a young person, age 15

I remember a time when I was 13

when I was discovered

when I started

to find

to feel

to regret

to remember

to acknowledge

to have myself

to be

to know pretty

to know it hurts to love myself

to sing

Dedicated to my mother

Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk.

