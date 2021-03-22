PHOTO ESSAY: Hing Hay Protest in Wake of Atlanta Shooting

by Maile Anderson

For the second time this month, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and their allies gathered at Hing Hay Park in Chinatown-International District (CID) to protest the rise in anti-Asian hate in Seattle and across the U.S. This time, protesters came together in response to the Atlanta shootings on Tuesday which took the lives of eight people, six of whom were Asian women: Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Yong Yue, Xiaojie Tan, and Daoyou Feng. Delaina Ashley Yaun and Paul Andre Michels were also killed in the shooting. Saturday’s midday rally at Hing Hay Park, “Kids vs. Racism,” was organized by 10-year-old Seneca Nguyễn (Tia Nguyen), a fifth grader at Louisa Boren STEM K-8. Nguyen wanted to take a stand by organizing and amplifying a youth message against hate. He felt it was important to hold the protest in the CID. Dozens of children, youth, and young people were in attendance.

Photography has been a hobby of Maile Anderson’s ever since she was 12. Maile has had the immense privilege of traveling to amazing places in the world with a camera right beside her. She believes documenting the changing world, whether it’s been in the form of protests or other cultures, is an important form of documentation that keeps awareness heightened in this time of social justice. Follow Maile on Instagram @tinypicturetaker.

