POETRY: Life

by Noni Ervin

Life is a combination of

Seconds and minutes and hours

Days, months, years

Decisions and journeys both pleasant and painful

Life is moving at the speed of thought

And being frustrated by the limitations of humanity

It is knowing that there are ups and downs

Twists and turns and unbearable hills

Climbing when you can’t see where you’re going

Life is a collage of memories

Times you laughed, times you cried

And times you’d rather forget

With every day the picture of your life changes

Life is running and skipping and jumpingWalking and talking

Conversation and music

Composition and the dance

It is beautiful and it is art

Life is cold air and hot days

Springtime and autumn leaves

The seasons we pass through

Make us stronger, yes, stronger

Life is watercolors and crayons

Chocolate chips and peanut butter

The things we know

The things we love

The things that make us unique

Life is stimulation to all of the senses

Tasting strawberries and smelling a rose

Feeling the wind and hearing a bell

The sight of a newborn

Life is passed on from one generation to another

A habit, an inheritance, a legacy

Love and forgiveness

Salvation and righteousness

Hope for all things new

Noni Ervin

Noni Ervin is a Pacific Northwest native. She serves on the Leadership Council of Seattle’s African-American Writers’ Alliance and has contributed to Mother.ly Magazine. She is a published author of poetry, as well as the 8-book Kinara Park Kids ® mini-series. Noni also has more than 30 years of experience in Business Management and Strategic Development, specializing in helping businesses and organizations grow in capacity rapidly. She met her husband of 20 years at Seattle’s Seward Park and the rest is history. They have two (2) sons and have taken up cycling in recent years. Noni is currently working on her next two books.

Featured image is attributed to Kiran Kumar under a Creative Commons 2.0 license (CC BY 2.0).

