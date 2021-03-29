PHOTO ESSAY: ‘That’s What She Said 206’ Expands Installation for Women’s History Month

by Susan Fried

Seattle photographer Susan Fried takes us on a tour of the images displayed in the art installation That’s What She Said 206, including the latest in the series. This street artist prefers to remain anonymous, so we’ll refer to them by their Instagram handle, thatswhatshesaid206.

Portraits of Angela Rye, Ella Fitzgerald, and Amelia Earhart, accompanied by quotes by the women, are three of many created by artist thatswhatshesaid206 to honor the contributions of women. The artist started the project in 2020 in honor of Women’s History Month but continued to create new pieces throughout the year.

The portrait of Ella Fitzgerald is one of the newer pieces by artist thatswhatshesaid206. It is located in Columbia City, by the Royal Room.

Portrait of Ella Fitzgerald, by artist thatswhatshesaid206, located in Columbia City by the Royal Room.

Portrait of Angela Rye by artist thatswhatshesaid206, located on Beacon Hill across the street from The Station coffee shop.

Portrait of Angela Rye across the street from The Station coffee shop.

The portrait of Amelia Earhart is located on Beacon Avenue South and South Hanford Street, next to Feed the People Plaza. After the initial installation went up during Women’s History Month in 2020, the artist continued adding more in South Seattle, including Beacon Hill, and also in Capitol Hill.

Portrait of Amelia Earhart, located on Beacon Avenue next to Feed the People Plaza.

The portrait of Amanda Gorman is one of the newer pieces by artist thatswhatshesaid206. It is located on Beacon Hill near Victrola Coffee Roasters.

Portrait of Amanda Gorman on Beacon Hill near Victrola Coffee Roasters.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s picture is located across the street from Fresh Flours and near WaFd Bank on Beacon Hill.

The intersection of South Edmunds Street and 35th Avenue South features portraits of Malala Yousafzai, Ayanna Pressley, Harriet Tubman, and Kamala Harris.

The intersection of S. Edmunds Street and 35th Avenue S. features portraits of Ayanna Pressley, Malala Yousafzai, Kamala Harris, and Harriet Tubman.

The piece featuring Harriet Tubman by artist thatswhatshesaid206 is located at the intersection of South Edmunds Street and 35th Avenue South, a block west of PCC on Edmunds.

Portrait of Harriet Tubman at the intersection of South Edmunds Street and 35th Avenue South.

Portrait of Ayanna Pressley by artist thatswhatshesaid206 is also located at the intersection of South Edmunds Street and 35th Avenue South, a block west of PCC in Columbia City.

Portrait of Ayanna Pressley in Columbia City.

The portrait of Kamala Harris is located at the same intersection — a block West of PCC on South Edmonds Street — as the pieces featuring Ayanna Pressley, Harriet Tubman, and Malala Yousafzai.

The portrait of Malala Yousafzai is also located at the intersection of South Edmonds Street and 35th Avenue South.

The piece featuring Rosa Parks by artist thatswhatshesaid206 is located right by the entrance to PCC on South Edmunds Street.

Portrait of Rosa Parks in front of PCC on South Edmunds Street.

The piece featuring Erin Jones by artist thatswhatshesaid206 is located in Columbia City, right by the PCC on South Edmunds Street.

Lizzo’s portrait is located on South Hudson Street in Columbia City.

Lizzo’s portrait in Columbia City.

Congress Woman Maxine Waters’ portrait is located next to Bike Works in Columbia City.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ portrait in Columbia City.

Learn more about That’s What She Said 206 on the artist’s Instagram account for this project.

Susan Fried has been a Seattle-based photojournalist for more than two decades.

Featured Image: Amanda Gorman illustration from That’s What She Said 206. (Photo: Susan Fried)

