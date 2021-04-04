PONGO POETRY: I Hope

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo Poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery.

I HOPE

by a young person, age 16

I hope

the end of every year

will be followed by a good new year.

I hope

the weakest dog will find a big juicy bone.

I hope

the fiercest storms

will only cause goodness.

I hope

every empty room

will eventually have someone to live in it.

I hope

gunfire in the distance

is just fireworks.

I hope

when life passes that my kids are doing good.

I hope

the angriest person in me

will learn not everything is worth getting mad at.

I hope

the loneliest person in me will discover love.

I hope

the most lighthearted person in me will forgive.

I hope

my life goes 180.

I hope I get out.

IT’S NEVER WHAT IT SEEMS

by a young person, age 17

It’s never what it seems

Life — it’s like an empty dream

Your friends become enemies

colors is all they see

On the same side

we took the same ride

What we had is hard to find

but I’ve left that all behind

We were in elementary

throwing rocks at the penitentiary

What you’ve done was like blasphemy

Shoulda known you’d switch up on me

Now I walk the streets alone

with a bandana to my left

True to the barrio

they truly put me to the test

As I hold this 45 chrome

I’m gonna put you fools to bed

It’s never what it seems

Life — it’s like an empty dream

You think that you’re in charge

A Mister Know-It-All

Little did you know

that life is never what it seems

A MILITIA SOLDIER LIKE ME

by a young person, age 17

I used to look for a toy like me, a toy with brown skin—

a Native American and African American with long hair.

The absence made me wonder

if he were real would he go through

the same thing I go through?

If he’s been through what I’ve been through

would he take it lightly or harshly?

I used to look for a toy like me,

hoping for an image of myself to hold—

a toy that a friend would need with an open ear

and walk down the long road with me

and explore the world and try different foods.

But all the toys I found seemed like they were made

for kids that don’t know much in life

like knowledge, corruption, integrity, and responsibility.

Looking and not finding, I felt I’m all alone

which made me isolate myself from others.

Sometimes I blamed my actions because my emotions

were too hard to bear.

Because I couldn’t find a toy like me,

I learned how not to depend on others

and work things out myself.

Learned how to pat myself on the back

when nobody else would.

Now that I’m older I understand that life was full of mistakes.

I have to work hard to get what I want because I know

I’m a very intelligent,

independent

human.

Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk.

