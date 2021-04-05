Remembering Kim Pham, Publisher of Northwest Vietnamese News and My Father

by Julie Pham

My father, Kim Pham, was on his feet for the last time two Thursdays ago. Thursday is when the newspaper is prepared for the printer so that it can hit the streets on Friday. He was at his computer, putting the finishing touches on the front page. He loved this job, something he had been doing since he founded Northwest Vietnamese News in 1986. The next morning, when my brother brought him the print edition, he said, “the cover is beautiful. Let’s work on the next one.” That was the last cover page my father designed. He passed in his sleep this past Tuesday, March 30.

For as long as I can remember, the newspaper was like another child, a fourth sibling to my two younger brothers, Andy and Don, and I. He took so much joy in elevating other people’s stories, especially those of younger Vietnamese Americans pursuing art, writing, journalism, and community-building work. I think he saw a younger version of himself in them.

My father loved sharing stories of our refugee community because he believed we as Vietnamese have much to be proud of — that we accomplished so much in the short time we’ve been in America. Before the pandemic, he would run around to different community events — sometimes three in one evening — and take photos. He especially loved showcasing grand openings of new Vietnamese-owned businesses and the reunions of Vietnamese veterans and classmates. He wanted to highlight positive-news and was careful to maintain a balanced tone.

My father shied away from the spotlight himself. He preferred to promote others. A few years ago, he wanted to throw a reception to celebrate the publication of my book on the South Vietnamese military perspective. I resisted. I only agreed when he said, “The party isn’t for you. It’s for me and the newspaper, but I don’t want to say that.’’ He organized a sold-out reception with his best friend, the writer Quoc Bao Pham, professor Quyen Di, and favorite singers, Melanie NgaMy Tran and Cecilia Bach who flew in to Seattle to share the stage.

Last December, he had a mild heart attack and the doctors discovered an inoperable aneurysm in his stomach. We were told he only had a few days, a few weeks left to live when we brought him home. He beat their expectations by four months. I moved back into my childhood home. We all lived together for the first time in over 20 years. Growing up, my parents worked all the time at the newspaper. Now that we were all working from home, we ate meals together every day, cooked lovingly by my mom and Don. My father told us often, “I have never been happier in my life.”

The only role Kim Pham loved more than being a newspaper publisher was being a father. He never pressured us to get high-paying jobs like many other Vietnamese parents. We felt he saw the light in each of us and wanted to do whatever he could to make us shine brighter. He was encouraging, gentle, and generous. He told us how proud he was of us, all the time. And he did that for our friends and so many others too. He would always ask about my Vietnamese American friends, listening for angles he could take to promote them in the newspaper.

He stayed alive long enough so he could properly honor in the newspaper his friends, like Dr. Dung Xuan Nguyen and Mr. Ben Tran along with Khoa Nguyen, co-owner of Pho Bac, who died too young. He held on to see Tommy Le’s family get justice.

I also encouraged my father to write his memoir. In the past, the thought of writing a memoir felt too self-promotional to him. Then he realized he could promote other people. Before he got too weak, he would stay up late at night and wake up early in the morning to write. We often talked about the stories he remembered. He wrote by hand, then photographed his manuscript and his assistant editor, Dong Phuong Le would type it out. His memories flowed into weekly essays appearing in the newspaper. The memoir is set to be published by Khai Tri Publishing.

People have been asking what they can do. If you have memories of my father, please share them with us. We will include these stories in his memoir.

Julie Pham, PhD, is the CEO at CuriosityBased, a consulting practice focused on fostering collaboration, connection, and communication. She grew up in Seattle, after immigrating to the United States as a refugee from Vietnam. She co-owns Northwest Vietnamese News with her family.

Featured Image: Kim Pham and Julie Pham working at Northwest Vietnamese News office in 2010. (Photo: Don Pham)

Vietnamese version:

World, I have sad news to share with you. My beloved father, Kim Pham, passed away in his sleep, peacefully and without pain, on Tuesday evening, March 30. Though he was a very public figure as the publisher of the longest running Vietnamese newspaper in the Northwest, he was an incredibly private person who didn’t want people to know he had been diagnosed with an inoperable and terminal aneurysm back in early Dec. He didn’t want people to worry. The past four months my family had with my father felt blessed. The quality time was an unexpected gift. He enjoyed simple meals with us, working on the newspaper, writing his memoir, and talking to his friends on the phone. My father told us often, “Trong cuộc đời Bố chưa bao giờ thấy vui hơn lúc này.” (I’ve never been happier in my life.) I told him often, “Bọn con rất vui được bên cạnh Bố.” (We are so happy to be with you, father.)

Bố tôi, ông Phạm Kim, đã đứng dậy lần cuối vào ngày thứ Năm tuần trước. Thứ Năm là lúc tờ báo chuẩn bị được đưa đến nhà in để thứ Sáu phát hành. Bố đã ở bên máy vi tính của Bố, chỉnh sửa lần cuối cho trang nhất được hoàn hảo. Bố yêu thích công việc này, công việc mà Bố đã làm từ khi mới thành lập tờ báo Người Việt Tây Bắc vào năm 1986. Sáng hôm sau, khi em trai tôi mang bản in đến trao tận tay Bố, Bố nói: “Bìa đẹp quá. Hãy tiếp tục làm như vậy vào tuần tới”. Đó là trang bìa cuối cùng mà Bố tôi thiết kế.

Tờ báo giống như đứa con của Bố tôi, là đứa em thứ tư của tôi và hai em trai, Andy và Don. Bố rất vui khi đề cao những câu chuyện của người khác, đặc biệt là chuyện của những người Mỹ gốc Việt trẻ tuổi theo đuổi công việc nghệ thuật, viết văn, báo chí và xây dựng cộng đồng. Tôi nghĩ Bố đã nhìn thấy một phiên bản trẻ hơn của chính mình trong đó.

Bố tôi thích chia sẻ những câu chuyện về cộng đồng người tị nạn của chúng ta, vì Bố tin rằng người Việt Nam có nhiều điều đáng tự hào, rằng chúng ta đã đạt được rất nhiều thành tích trong thời gian ngắn ở Mỹ. Trước khi đại dịch xảy ra, Bố thường theo đuổi các sự kiện cộng đồng khác nhau, đôi khi Bố đến cả ba nơi trong một buổi chiều để tham dự và chụp ảnh. Bố đặc biệt yêu thích việc triển khai các hoạt động khai trương của những doanh nghiệp mới do người gốc Việt làm chủ, những buổi hội ngộ của cựu chiến binh Việt Nam Cộng Hòa và bạn học cũ. Bố muốn làm nổi bật những tin tức tích cực và cẩn thận giữ sự trung dung trong việc đưa tin.

Bố tự tránh xa ánh đèn sân khấu. Bố thích đề cao người khác. Cách đây vài năm, Bố muốn tổ chức tiệc chiêu đãi để kỷ niệm việc xuất bản cuốn sách của tôi về quan điểm chiến tranh VNCH. Tôi không muốn làm. Tôi chỉ đồng ý khi Bố nói: “Bữa tiệc không phải dành cho con. Đó là bữa tiệc dành cho Bố và tờ báo, nhưng Bố không muốn nói điều đó.” Hôm đó có những bạn thân nhất của bố đến từ nơi xa, chẳng hạn như nhà văn Phạm Quốc Bảo, giáo sư Quyên Di, ca sĩ Melanie Nga My và Cecila Bach.

Vào tháng 12 năm ngoái, Bố bị một cơn đau tim nhẹ và các bác sĩ đã phát hiện ra một khối u trong dạ dày mà họ không thể phẫu thuật. Các bác sĩ nói với chúng tôi rằng Bố chỉ còn sống được vài ngày, vài tuần sau khi chúng tôi đưa Bố về nhà. Bố sống thêm bốn tháng. Tôi chuyển về nhà nơi tôi sống suốt thời thơ ấu của mình. Tất cả chúng tôi đã sống cùng nhau dưới một mái nhà, lần đầu tiên sau hơn 20 năm. Từ lúc tôi còn bé đến trưởng thành, bố mẹ tôi làm việc suốt thời gian ở tòa báo. Bây giờ chúng tôi đều làm việc tại nhà, chúng tôi dùng bữa cùng nhau mỗi ngày. Bố thường nói với chúng tôi: “Trong cuộc đời Bố chưa bao giờ thấy vui hơn lúc này.”

Vai trò duy nhất mà Bố tôi yêu thích nhiều hơn việc xuất bản báo chí, đó là làm cha. Bố không bao giờ gây áp lực cho chúng tôi để có được những công việc lương cao. Chúng tôi có cảm tưởng Bố nhìn thấy được sự thăng tiến trong tương lai của mỗi đứa con và muốn làm bất cứ điều gì có thể để khiến các con tỏa sáng hơn. Bố khuyến khích, nhẹ nhàng và bao dung. Và Bố đã làm điều đó cho bạn bè của chúng tôi và rất nhiều người khác nữa. Bố luôn hỏi về những người bạn Việt Mỹ của tôi, lắng nghe mọi khía cạnh để quảng bá cho họ.

Trước lúc yên nghỉ không bao lâu, Bố đã cố gắng để có thể vinh danh những người bạn của mình, như bác sĩ Nguyễn Xuân Dũng và ông Trần Phước Bền, cùng sự ra đi đột ngột của Khoa Nguyễn. Bố còn kịp chứng kiến gia đình Tommy Le lấy lại công bằng – việc mà Bố quan tâm rất nhiều từ 4 năm qua. Xem như Bố đã hoàn thành sứ mệnh của Bố.

Bố tôi đã bắt tay vào thực hiện cuốn hồi ký của ông ấy, do Nhà xuất bản Khai Trí ấn hành. Bố viết bằng tay, sau đó chụp ảnh bản thảo của mình và Lê Đông Phương đã đánh máy. Ký ức của Bố chảy vào các bài luận hàng tuần. Nhiều người đã hỏi, họ có thể giúp gì? Hãy chia sẻ những chuyện vui, đáng nhớ của quý vị về Bố tôi với chúng tôi. Chúng tôi sẽ đưa những câu chuyện ấy vào cuốn hồi ký của Bố tôi.

