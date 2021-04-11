Love From Afar … Black Boy

by Sharon Nyree Williams

Blaaaack Boy

Blaaaack Man

Blaaaack Child

Blaaaack Boy

Blaaaack Man

Blaaaack Child

You can push me away

But I’m here to love you

I watched you grow up

Yeah, I said some things that knocked you down

Made your head spin around

But don’t play, it wasn’t out of cruelty, malice or hostility



Take this and take that

Listen to what I say

Not harsh

Okay a little harsh

But allow it to manifest in your brain waves

In hopes of you allowing the knowledge to reign

I’ve been there

I provided for you beyond your means

I welcomed and believed in your dreams

I Hugged and kissed you

I Listened to your stories

We Cuddled and watched movies



You can push me away

But I’m here to love you

I didn’t know how to feel at the time when I learned you had been conceived

Concerned about

Differed dreams

My heart had to process processing

The introduction of a new being

Role play

Wondered how you would be

Standing here

Mesmerized by your bronze skin

Your personality

Delicate Sensibility

Your Genuality equals Lovability

I didn’t expect it

But I welcomed it

All the

Tiiiiimmmmeeee…

(Rhyme)

Unapologetic about

Wanting what’s best for you

Black men are special

Challenges by a system

Hard living

Skin rejects permission

To be the king you are meant to be

Damn bruh

You’re getting older

You’re feeling grown

You want to make your own decisions

And that’s great

Because you also have to make your own mistakes

Do what you’ve gotta do

Be in the zone

Live your life your way

Do You

But don’t disrespect me

Trying to prove your fortitude

Understood

Love is unconditional

You don’t have to be right next me

You don’t have to talk to me

I can love you from afar

Depending on how deep the scar

I didn’t expect it

But I welcomed it

All the

Tiiiiimmmmeeee…

Boy you can push me away

But I won’t stop loving you

I don’t have to talk to you

To believe in you

To believe in you

To believe in you

Blaaaack Boy

Sharon Nyree Williams Sharon Nyree Williams is a storyteller and arts administrator. Sharon has been writing and developing her stories in Seattle, WA for 16 years. Sharon has performed throughout the United States and in Rwanda. Current projects include her solo show Dare to Claim the Sky and poetry plus storytelling album SHOOK. She is the Executive Director, Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, Chair of the Historic Central Area Arts and Cultural District. She is a former Seattle Arts Commissioner and serves on LANGSTON Board of Directors. Sharon loves experiencing life through the artistry of storytelling and leadership. For more info about Sharon, www.sharonnwilliams.com, Instagram & Facebook @SharonNyreeWilliams; Clubhouse & Twitter @ambitiousSNW.

Featured image: Original photo attributed to Johnny Silvercloud under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 2.0). Altered version by Marti McKenna also under Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!