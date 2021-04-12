Counterprotesters Far Outnumber Those in Support at Seattle “White Lives Matter” Rally

by Susan Fried

What was supposed to be part of a nationwide “White Lives Matter” protest at Westlake Center on April 11 turned out to be a “Picket against white supremacy!” Organized by local community groups, the event was attended by close to 100 people who were there to “stand up to racists and fascists.” The Seattle “White Lives Matter” non-event mirrored other planned rallies across the country — NBC News reported that the rallies, which were hyped up by organizers as events that would make “the whole world tremble,” ended up being busts when the turn-out on Sunday was much lower than organizers had anticipated.

A “White Lives Matter” rally in Huntington Beach, California, was shut down by the police after the event attendees were far outnumbered by counterprotesters, and law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly and made several arrests.



According to local media in Fort Worth, Texas, an event there drew only a handful of “White Lives Matter” protesters but dozens of counterprotesters.

Similar stories played out across the country with people protesting racism and white supremacy far outnumbering those in support of the far-right extremist events originally planned for the day.

Close to a hundred counterprotesters showed up in Westlake Park on Sunday April 11, outnumbering supporters of a “White Lives Matter” rally.



A counterprotester sporting an Antifa face mask was one of scores people who showed up to “stand up to racists and fascists,” on Sunday. A series of planned “White Lives Matter” rallies across the country over the weekend were a flop due to low turnout.



A counterprotester holds signs denouncing racists, Nazis, the KKK, and police brutality.



One of the picketers confronting a planned “White Lives Matter” rally in downtown Seattle, holding a sign that says “No Justice, No Peace.”



All photos by Susan Fried.

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. In addition to weddings, portraits, and commercial work she did early in her career, she has been the Skanner Newspaper’s Seattle photographer for nearly 25 years. Her images have appeared in a variety of publications including the University of Washington Daily, the Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Nearly 100 counterprotesters turned out in Seattle’s Westlake Park in response to a planned “White Lives Matter” rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Counterprotesters far outnumbered protesters in Seattle and other events across the country. (Photo: Susan Fried)

