PHOTO ESSAY: Filipino American ‘Die-in’ Demands Justice for Activists Killed in the Philippines

“Makibaka! Huwag matakot! [Dare to struggle! Do not be afraid!]” was a chant that rang through the air on Sunday, April 11. Unified local Filipino American members of the organizations Bayan PNW, Malaya Seattle, and the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines gathered at Seafood City in Tukwila on Sunday for a die-in protest and rally. Organizers focused on demanding justice for the March 7 killing of nine Filipino activists in the Calabarzon region of the Philippines, an incident that is being called Bloody Sunday.

According to the Philippine news site Rappler, activist groups across the Philippines have been the main target of a crackdown by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Bloody Sunday. Last July, the Emerald reported on protests led by Filipino American activists outside of Seafood City in opposition of the anti-terrorism bill that was signed into law by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Many of the organizers believe that violence against activist groups in the Philippines has increased significantly since the signing of the anti-terror bill. They’re also calling on the U.S. Congress to pass the Philippine Human Rights Act, which would suspend U.S. military aid to the Philippines that has assisted the PNP and AFP in its campaign of extrajudicial killings.

Filipino American activists walk towards the sidewalk to continue their rally after exiting Seafood City. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)



A Seafood City cashier pauses during her shift to record the group of Filipino American activists chanting and marching their way out of the building. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)



A young child holds a sign during the rally. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)



Noelle Evangelista leads a chant during the rally outside Seafood City. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)



Filipino American activists participate in a die-in and lead chants at the Seafood City entrance inside the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)



Michael Alcantara reads a statement addressing the killing of nine Filipino activists in the Philippines on March 7, 2021. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)



Ronnie Estoque is a Seattle-based storyteller and aspiring documentarian. He is driven to uplift marginalized voices in the South Seattle community through his writing, photography, and videography. You can keep up with his work by following his Twitter and Instagram.

📸 Featured Image: On Sunday, April 11, Filipino American activists lay on the ground holding cut-outs of nine Filipino activists that were killed last March in what has been called Bloody Sunday.

All images by Ronnie Estoque.

