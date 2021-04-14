How to Celebrate Khmer New Year in 2021

by Bunthay Cheam

April is Khmer New Year Month!

While the holiday traditionally takes place April 13–16, the local Khmer diaspora celebrates every weekend of the month. Khmer enclaves dot the I-5 corridor, from Snohomish County all the way down to Vancouver. Many in the community are blue-collar workers who can only celebrate on weekends as Khmer New Year is not an officially recognized holiday and therefore cannot be taken off from work.

Residents of Mt. Baker Village chant in prayer during a ceremony to welcome the new year. (Photo: Lucky Chanthalangsy)



According to Khmer legend, a heavenly Brahma named Kabal Mahar Prum descended from the heavens to challenge a young child named Thommabal Koma who understood all the Vedas of Buddhism.

The challenge was presented in three questions. If Thommabal Koma could answer the three questions, Kabal Mahar Prum offered to decapitate himself, and if he could not, the head of Thommabal Koma would be taken as an offering. The child requested seven days to answer the questions.

After six days, the child still had not answered the questions. Fortunately, while he was moping under the shade of a large palm tree, a pair of eagles flew by and perched atop the tree.

He listened closely as they conversed.

The first eagle: What are we feeding on tomorrow?

The second eagle: We will feed on Thommabal Koma … he hasn’t been able to answer the questions, “Where is the morning blessing … the noon blessing … the evening blessing?”

The first eagle: What are the answers?

The second eagle:

The morning blessing is at a person’s face as they wash it with water to begin a new day.

The noon blessing is at a person’s chest as they cool their body down from the afternoon sun.

The evening blessing is at a person’s feet as they wash themselves from a day’s work before going to bed.

After Thommabal Koma presented his answer to Kabal Mahar Prum, the heavenly Brahma summoned his seven daughters from the heavens and said:

“Daughters, my head cannot touch the ground as it will burn the whole entire world. It can not be thrown into the ocean as it will evaporate all the water and kill all marine lives. Nor can it be tossed into the air as it will evaporate all of the rain clouds and cause years of droughts.”

The deity Tungsa Tevy, the eldest daughter, took possession of her father’s head and placed it on a golden platter.

Every year on the day of the Mahar Songkran, the seven daughters take turns flying the Brahma’s head in a ceremonial circle around Mount Meru to bring peace and prosperity to the mortal realm.

The daughter that carries the Brahma’s head on the day of the Mahar Songkran is the new deity of that year.

That is why people who observe Khmer New Year:

Clean and tidy up their homes.

Cut and tailor new clothing to wear.

Make sure all of their business is in order.

So they’ll be prepared to receive the new deity that will bring peace and prosperity to everyone.

How can you celebrate Khmer New Year?

Go to a Khmer Buddhist Temple!

Residents of Mt. Baker Village participate in a ceremony to give offerings to the Buddhist Monks of Watt Dhammackakaram. (Photo: Lucky Chanthalangsy)



Cambodia is a majority Theravada Buddhist nation with over 90% of the country being followers of the religion. The temple and monkhood make up an important part of society, where all things intersect, from holidays to weddings to funerals. New Year festivities usually take place on weekends beginning early in the morning during all of April.

Here’s a list of local temples:

Sahak Khemararam Buddhist Association Wat Thmey — South Park, Seattle

Watt Dhammacakkaram Watt Chas — Beacon Hill, Seattle

Wat Samakki Ratanaram — Tacoma

Khmer Theravadin Buddhist Temple — Eastside Tacoma

Wat Chantarangses Khmer Krom — Tacoma

Cambodian Buddhist Monks Association — Kent

Cambodian Buddhist Society — Wat Sanghikaram — Mill Creek

Bright Buddhist Association Watchansi Bodhiyana Ratanaram — Lake Stevens

Wat Prochum Raingsey — Yelm

Watt Rattanak Raingsey — Vancouver

Attend a Khmer Event!

A flyer for CCAW’s 2021 White Center Cambodian New Year Virtual Street Festival. The festival will feature a food tour, a karaoke contest, and performances by local Khmer artists. Photo courtesy of CCAW.



Cambodian Cultural Alliance of Washington’s (CCAW) 19th Annual White Center Cambodian New Year Street Festival has been around since the 2000s and features all things Khmer: From traditional Khmer dance and music to vendors selling BBQ beef sticks, this event has it all! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is virtual this year and features a food tour, performances by local artists, and more. Find more info on the following Facebook event page.

The University of Washington Khmer Student Association (UW KhSA) will be holding their annual Khmer New Year show featuring a play based on the traditional Khmer story called “The Silent Princess.” Photo courtesy of UW KhSA.



The University of Washington Khmer Student Association (KhSA) New Year Show is a mainstay of the community. Every year the group puts on a play inspired by Khmer folklore alongside good music and dancing and even greater Khmer food.

$unday $wap Meet is a monthly community gathering held at Forever Foreigner in White Center featuring food, vendors, and music.

Support an Organization Doing the Heavy Lifting for the Community!

Vannra Yan and Sophia Som participate in Rom Vong, a traditional group dance, as part of CCAW’s White Center Cambodian New Year Street Festival in 2019. (Photo: Bunthay Cheam)



Khmer Language Arts and Cultural Academy — Based in Tacoma, this organization focuses on foundational cultural preservation through Khmer language lessons and traditional Khmer dance.

Khmer Community of Seattle King County — Established in 1979, KCSKC is one of the oldest continuously running organizations serving the Khmer community.

Cambodian American Community Council of WA — A statewide organization with almost two dozen organizations under its umbrella, CACCWA came together in 2015 as the community sought a way to collectively commemorate 40 years since the beginning of the Cambodian Genocide.

Formerly Incarcerated Group Healing Together — Founded in 2014, FIGHT helps organize and amplify the work of incarcerated community members including assisting with re-entry.

Khmer Anti-deportation Advocacy Group of WA — Founded in 2017 in response to ramped-up ICE raids into the community during the Trump administration, KhAAG is a community-led organization driving advocacy for and by individuals and families impacted by deportation.

Support a Khmer-Owned Small Business!

Food

Oliver’s Twist — Phinney Ridge

Phnom Penh Noodle House — Little Saigon

King Donuts — Rainier Beach

Apsara Palace — White Center

Forever Foreigner — White Center

Lucky Donuts — Burien

Theary Cambodian Foods — Tukwila/Seatac

On A Roll — Puyallup

Let It Snow — Tacoma

Factory Donuts — Kirkland

Sunrise Donuts & Espresso — Redmond

Sarkall’s Donuts & Noodle Soup — Burlington

Voracious Market (online)

Ambitious Kitchen (online)

Daily Scone (online)

Clothing & Apparel

Underrated

Red Scarf Revolution

Eastcide Thrifter

Mac Does It

Grocery Stores

Phnom Penh Market — Holly Park

Samway Market — White Center

New Golden Village Market — White Center

Grocery Plus — White Center

Goods

How We Met Apothecary

Neary Alchemy

Hourglass Industries

Services

Happy Balloon Decorations — White Center

Bo Lavish Spa — West Seattle

HZ Law PLLC — Renton

Khlassic Auto LLC — Kent

South Sound Martial Arts — Tacoma

Generation Midwifery — Lacey

Nhay Pann Tailor Shop — Everett

DJ Phosho (online)

Miss Sun Creates (online)

Khmer New Year story provided by Khmer Identity, a platform honoring Khmer legacies and culture.

Bunthay Cheam was born in the Khao I Dang refugee camp. He is a storyteller, activist, and lifelong resident of South Park.

Featured Image: Buddhist Monks from Watt Dhammackakaram sit as residents of Mt. Baker Village chant in ceremony. Watt Dhammackakaram, located in Beacon Hill, is the oldest Khmer Buddhist Temple in Washington state. (Photo: Lucky Chanthalangsy)

