PONGO POETRY: Strength and Hope

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. For an opportunity to learn Pongo’s trauma-informed techniques for facilitating personal, healing poetry in your classroom, therapeutic practice, or community space, join their training on May 22.

STRENGTH AND HOPE

by a young person, age 12



Strength is something you

get by being brave,

willing to put your life

in the eternal grave.

Risking everything to save

the one thing you want most,

going back and forth

coast to coast.

There is going to be a time

when all life will go to war with

Fear, Depression, Sadness, and Hatred.

But YOU will rise above all others,

YOU will keep on fighting for,

ALL that has been lost

but know that when all

has been lost,

there is always Hope,

even when your mind can

not cope.

and when you know hope …

… YOU KNOW STRENGTH!!!

I STILL SPEAK

by a young person, age 17

i’m quiet, but i still speak.

sweet, tangy words play at my lips,

rolling from my tongue,

but are met by a wall.

a disconnect

unable to reach the paper or the world

maybe it’s because of old memories

that cause current fears

to collide with my thoughts

causing an internal chaos

that chains my mouth shut.

FINDING LIGHT

by a young person, age 17

My life is like a light flickering.

A bright lightbulb — angel white —

that’s dying, but it’s trying.

Bruises from being abused

and weakness from not eating

don’t define me,

but they may drag me down.

Many of my demons grab hold of me

trying to show me the place where I belong. Some days, I break free

like a rabbit breaking free from a trap, trying to live another day,

with lots of laughing, adventuring,

finding the missing pieces

that are a part of me.

My life is like a light flickering,

no longer hiding in the dark,

but finding the light that will stay

for the rest of my life.

Dedicated to those who struggle finding light to go on everyday.

📸 Featured image: illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠

