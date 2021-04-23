House Passes Capital Gains Tax With Amendment to Keep Referendum Off Ballot

by Leo Brine

(This article originally appeared on PubliCola and has been reprinted under an agreement.)

After a month of deliberations, the Washington State House finally passed capital gains tax legislation (SB 5096), including a pivotal amendment proposed by Finance Committee Chair Rep. Noel Frame (D-36, Seattle) which restored referendum-protections. Senators had removed those provisions when they voted on the original bill in March.

Republicans say the capital gains tax is unconstitutional and want to make sure it stays vulnerable to a referendum — which is their safest option for defeating the tax. But the new language puts their hopes in jeopardy. Republicans proposed 19 amendments attempting to remove the referendum-protections, dragging the debate from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

Even with the referendum-protections in the bill, the tax could still be vulnerable to a voter initiative — which Frame said has been the killer of most tax bills in the past. For someone to propose an initiative, they would need to gather a number of signatures equal to 8% of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election — that’s about 324,516 signatures. A referendum is much easier and only needs half as many signatures to be put on the ballot.

The capital gains tax imposes a 7% tax on gains made from intangible financial assets, such as stocks and bonds, of over $250,000. Frame said the bill was created to help fix Washington’s upside-down tax code by making wealthy residents pay their fair share. Roughly 7,000 Washington taxpayers would pay the tax beginning in 2023.

House Finance Committee chair Frame’s revised version of the bill says the tax “is necessary for the support of the State government and its existing institutions.” Her language mirrors part of Article 2 of the State Constitution, which says citizens can call for a referendum on any bill or law passed by the legislature, “except such laws as may be necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety, [or] the support of the state government and its existing public institutions.”

Frame said she added the section clarifying the tax’s necessity because “this is an important function of government that needs to be paid for. I think we’re pointing out that’s what we believe this is.”

When the House was debating the bill Tuesday night, Republicans proposed multiple amendments to remove the protective language. Some amendments they proposed struck the section altogether, while other amendments added new sections specifying there was no emergency clause in the bill. Rep. Ed Orcutt (R-20, Kalama) even proposed an amendment that would have added a referendum clause to the bill which would have made the Secretary of State put the bill on the next state general election ballot. All of the amendments failed, but it was clear from the final tallies that some Democrats voted for them.

Rep. Jeremie Dufault (R-15, Selah) accused Democrats of sneaking an emergency clause back into the bill. Dufault then proposed an amendment which would have specified that the protective language in the bill should not be interpreted as an emergency clause and have the effect of blocking a referendum. “For the sake of trust and transparency lets adopt this amendment so we can make sure this was not inadvertently added as a backdoor emergency clause.”

“It’s obviously not an emergency clause,” Rep. David Hackney (D-11, Tukwila) said in response. Democrats argue the only way for the language to constitute an emergency clause is if it contained sections about preserving public health, safety, and peace, as well as maintaining State government — the language from Frame’s revised bill only specifies the tax is necessary for the support of State government.

Frame defended the language in her revised bill, saying during the debate Tuesday night, “we have a paramount duty to invest in K–12 education and early learning and childcare, and this capital gains excise tax is intended to pay for that. That’s it.” Frame said it should be left up to the judiciary branch to determine whether or not there is an emergency clause in the bill, not the legislature.

Frame added a second, subtler referendum-protection to the bill, as well. The revised bill would direct tax revenue into the Education Legacy Trust Account (ELTA) which helps fund public schools and childcare services in the state. Because the State uses the account to fulfill its obligation to fund public schools, the tax would be necessary to support the government and its existing institutions, Frame said.

“It’s not the language that matters, it’s where we’re making our investments — that’s what matters,” Frame said after the House passed her revised bill. “We believe the investments made in this bill are for the ongoing function of government. That’s what the lawyers will look at.”

Republicans tried passing amendments to direct the funds into accounts that do not support State institutions, but their efforts failed.

The House passed Frame’s bill 53-45.

Senate Majority Leader, Andy Billig (D-2, Spokane), said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Senate Democrats would caucus to see if they had the votes to pass the House’s updated bill without making any changes, adding that the bill is necessary to support government function.

Senators could propose amendments to strip the bill of its protective language. Senators from both sides of the aisle in the Democratic majority Senate voted for Sen. Steve Hobbs’ (D-44, Everett) amendment that got rid of the original bill’s emergency clause.

If the Senate passes the bill with the protective language, Republicans options to block the bill would be narrowed to filing a lawsuit or hoping for a voter initiative — which requires more signatures to put the bill on the November ballot. Senate Republican Leader John Braun (R-20, Centralia) said Wednesday that Republicans will work to get rid of the protective language in the bill. “The idea of limiting people’s right to a referendum is wrong,” Braun said.

Leo Brine is a Seattle-based journalist.

📸 Featured Image: Artwork from the “Invest In Us” pop-up art installation in Olympia, with work from artists (left to right): Jacob Johns, Mari Shibuya, West McLean, barry johnson, Young Women Empowered (Y-WE) Create, Dujie Tahat, and Nick Leppmann. Organized by Balance Our Tax Code, the exhibit features artwork in support of legislation to create a capital gains tax in Washington (SB 5096). Photos and videos of all the artwork on display can be viewed here.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!