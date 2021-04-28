NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccine Assistance & Walk-In Appointments, Immigrant Relief Fund, More!

Join me in supporting the Emerald during our fund drive! Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. —Bridgette Hempstead Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate . Teamwork makes the dream work! 💚 🎉

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Photo: Alex Garland

COVID Vaccination Appointments and Assistance

Customer Service Bureau Offering Phone Vaccine Notification List Sign-Up Assistance — If you are having problems accessing the City of Seattle COVID-19 Vaccination Notification List online, City of Seattle Customer Service Bureau operators are available to help you over the phone! Language interpretation is also available. The Customer Service Bureau number is (206) 684-CITY or (206) 684-2489 and is open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Southeast Seattle Senior Center Helping People Get Vaccinated — The Southeast Seattle Senior Center wants to know: Have you gotten your COVID vaccine yet? If you haven’t, and are over 16, you can call and ask for Alex Arceo, who will help you schedule an appointment. It’s that simple! Just call (206) 722-0317, ext. 101 and ask for Alex.

Detail from promotional flyer for Alajawan’s Hands’ Vaccination Event (note that not all info or sponsors are included in this image). Find the full flyer here, also available in Spanish and in Vietnamese.

Alajawan’s Hands Hosts Vaccination Pop-Up at Skyway Grocery Outlet — Alajawan’s Hands will host a COVID vaccination event in Skyway, “A Time to Heal,” with support from a slough of other local organizations on Thursday, April 29, 12:15–7 p.m. at the Skyway Grocery Outlet (11656 68th Avenue South). A follow-up event for second doses of the vaccine is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 at the same location. You can schedule a vaccination appointment online or call 1-800-756-5437.

City of Seattle Has Thousands of COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments, Offers Walk-up Vaccinations to Those 60 and Over — Early this week, the City of Seattle announced that due to increasing vaccine supplies there are currently thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open between April 27 and May 3 at three of the City’s vaccination sites closest to South Seattle: Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle. If you’re 16 years or older, you can sign up for an appointment online. As of mid-day on Tuesday, there were over 14,000 appointments still available.

In addition, the City announced last week that anyone 60 years or older can receive a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine at two pop-up sites in or near the South End: at the Rainier Beach site (Mon–Sat, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Atlantic City Boat Ramp at 8702 Seward Park Ave South) and a site in West Seattle: (Mon–Sat, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at 2801 SW Thistle Street). The City’s “Good Neighbor” program also qualifies anyone over 16 years old to receive a walk-up vaccine at each of these two sites if they accompany someone 60 years or older who has not yet received the vaccine. Find more information here.



Public Health — Seattle & King County: “Thousands of appointments available,” Various Sites — King County residents have thousands of COVID vaccine appointments to choose from this week, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County (PHSKC). The appointments are available across the county in Auburn, Kent, Redmond, Renton, Seattle, and Shoreline, says PHSKC. Find details and links, phone numbers, etc. to schedule appointments on the Getting vaccinated in King County webpage. (Note: Scroll down the King County webpage for a list of cities and info for scheduling appointments in each.)

Photo by Thomas Le on Unsplash.

Immigrant Relief Fund, King County Rental Assistance, and Seattle COVID Relief Package

COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund Opens for New Application — Immigrants have been hit hard by the pandemic, often working as frontline, essential workers, and often ineligible for federal stimulus benefits. Continuing a program that began in 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that another round of applications for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund are open, and $65 million is now available. The program has already provided assistance to nearly 60,000 people who were ineligible for stimulus because of immigration status.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, “Applicants must demonstrate Washington state residency; be at least 18 years old; have been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic; be ineligible for federal stimulus payments or unemployment insurance benefits due to their immigration status; and have an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.”

Applying for the program in no way affects the ability to apply for a green card. Applications are open between April 21 and May 21. There are three ways to apply: visit immigrantreliefwa.org; call the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network at 844-724-3737, which is open 6 a.m.–9 p.m. each day; or contact a DSHS community-based partner.

Applications for COVID-19 Rental Assistance Available Soon — From United Way of King County: “United Way of King County is partnering with the City of Seattle and King County to provide rent and utility relief to households most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds for this program were received through the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). Eligible families can receive up to 12 months of help (9 months in back rent and 3 months forward).

“Rent assistance is available to people who are at risk of eviction due to nonpayment of rent or who are unable to meet their rent obligations. This includes households that are experiencing impacts from COVID-19 including illness, loss of income, and unemployment.

“If you are behind in rent, please complete the following one-minute interest form, and United Way of King County staff will contact you when funds become available, on or before May 10, 2021. To learn more about this rental assistance program, visit United Way of King County.”

Durkan, González, and Mosqueda Call for $18M for Health, Food, and Family Funding — Last week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmembers M. Lorena González and Teresa Mosqueda proposed an $18 million citywide COVID relief package that includes funding for vaccine outreach to underserved populations, support for food banks, school meal programs, and relief funds to childcare providers.A press release announcing the proposed relief bill said “Over the next six to eight weeks, the Council and the mayor will continue discussions on how to allocate funding the City will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA), Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLRF), totaling about $239 million. Last week, the department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) confirmed that Seattle and King County would receive $26 million in ARPA funds to deal with the region’s homeless crisis.

Washington’s Medals of Merit and Valor Nominations Now Open

Deadline: October 15

From the Office of the Secretary of State: “Secretary of State Kim Wyman has called for nominations for Washington’s Medals of Merit and Valor, two of three statutory civilian decorations issued by the State and considered the highest civilian honors awarded to the people of Washington. The Medal of Merit recognizes exceptional individuals who perform outstanding services for Washington and its residents, while the Medal of Valor is awarded to anyone who has saved, or attempted to save, the life of another at the risk of their own safety.

“Recipients are chosen by a state medal committee that includes the governor, president of the state Senate (lieutenant governor), speaker of the state House of Representatives, and chief justice of the state Supreme Court. The secretary of state serves as a nonvoting ex-officio member and secretary of the committee. Recipients are awarded their medals during a special joint session of the state Legislature.



“Nomination forms for the Medal of Merit and Medal of Valor can be found online at the Secretary of State’s website. Forms and supporting documents may be sent to secretaryofstate@sos.wa.gov or Medal of Merit/Valor Committee, c/o Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40220, Olympia, WA 98504-0220. Deadline for nominations is Oct. 15, 2021.”

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash.

Grist Fellowship Program Accepting Applications!

Deadline: May 18 at 5 p.m. PT

From the source: “Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future, is now accepting applications for Environmental Justice Fellows!

“The Grist Fellowship Program is a paid opportunity for journalists to hone their skills at a national news outlet and deepen their understanding of environmental issues. The experience is designed to give early-career journalists with a demonstrated interest in environmental issues the experience to succeed in climate and environmental media. Grist offers real-world experience at a fast-paced news site, training in a variety of skills key to a journalism career, and exposure to leading sustainability thinkers and theories. The fellowship will run for six months, beginning in July 2021.”

For more information about the Grist Fellowship Program and to apply to be an Environmental Justice Fellow, visit the listing or go to https://grist.org/careers/. Application deadline is May 18 at 5 p.m. PT.

To learn more about the culture and workplace environment at Grist, check out their profile on GreatNonprofits or Glassdoor.

Image courtesy of Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Zero Youth Detention Seeks Members for Community Safety & Wellbeing Plan Work Groups

King County’s Zero Youth Detention (ZYD) is seeking people for its Regional Community Safety & Wellbeing Plan work groups.

From ZYD: “As they say, violence is preventable. But, we need all hands on deck to effectively develop and implement a sustainable Regional Community Safety & Wellbeing Plan for everyone in King County, regardless of age, race, or location. Community participants and co-facilitators will be compensated.If you are interested in joining a work group for Education, Juvenile Justice, Health & Human Services, Workforce Development, or Community-Led Safety, visit ZYD to learn more and sign up today.”

Image courtesy of KVRU (note: image cropped to fit this space).

KVRU Looking for Community Reporters and Cultural Producers

Deadline: April 30 at 5 p.m.

From the source: “KVRU 105.7 FM is looking for community members connected with organizations to create multilingual, multicultural programming for radio.

“Cultural Producers and the organization(s) they represent will create a show that is one-hour long, receive stipends, and receive necessary training for a successful show. Cultural Producers will also join a four to five person cohort that they can collaborate among, brainstorm with, and together uplift their communities with stories for and by them.

“Community Reporters will join the News Reporting Circle and cover a news beat for weekly KVRU radio broadcasts in Heart, Health, & Home (Public Safety), Youth & Young Adults, Education, Government & Policy, as well as Arts, Culture, & Entertainment. With the News Reporting Circle, KVRU is cultivating hyperlocal and relevant news that uplifts the voices in our communities. Diverse reporters including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ, women, and all intersections are encouraged to apply.



“To apply to be a Cultural Producer or Community Reporter with KVRU, turn in a resume and cover letter to manager@KVRU.org by Friday, April 30, 5 p.m.”

Center for Washington Cultural Traditions Accepting Applications for 2021 Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program

Deadline: May 17

From the source: “The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions is now accepting applications for the 2021–2022 Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program! The program provides financial support to individuals who want to preserve cultural traditions important to Washington’s communities.

“Participants may teach or study visual art, occupational arts, traditional language practices, storytelling and other verbal arts, dance, culinary traditions, music, and much more. The deadline to apply is May 17. ”

For more information and to apply for the Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program, visit the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions application website.

