Community Responses to Youth Gun Violence in the Wake Of Rainier Beach Shootings

Join me in supporting the Emerald during our fund drive! Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. —Bridgette Hempstead Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate . Teamwork makes the dream work! 💚 🎉

by Mark Van Streefkerk

Last Friday night, 16 year-old Earl Estrella was shot several times and killed when he answered a knock at the door of his family’s home. The killing was without apparent reason or motive, leaving Estrella’s family and community grieving the tragic loss of a beloved son, another life cut short in Rainier Beach due to gun violence. The case is still under investigation.

The Rainier Beach neighborhood has weathered at least eight shootings since last May — including six deaths — according to chair of the South Precinct Advisory Council Erin Goodman. As people look to community-based safety organizations for solutions that prevent youth gun violence — ideally without increased policing — the leaders of these groups all echo a similar sentiment: we’ve been out here doing the work before, during, and after these crises, and we will continue.

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility (AGR) acknowledged that community safety groups are proven to be effective at preventing and interrupting gun violence, even in circumstances exacerbated during the pandemic. Reflecting on the recent teen shooting, activist Reverend Dr. Harriett Walden said that in addition to all-hands-on-deck violence interventions, a spiritual component is just as important.

“How are we going to change the consciousness? How are we going to change the thinking?” Walden asked. “The enemy is white supremacy. The enemy is the system that oppressed the ancestors. How does somebody who looks like you wind up being the enemy?”

Organizations like the Rainier Beach Action Coalition, Southeast Network Safe Passage at the Rainier Vista Boys and Girls Club, Urban Family, Community Passageways, and others, are doing the invaluable work of restoring connection, interrupting violence, de-escalating conflict, hosting healing circles, activating neighborhood hotspots, and so much more. The Emerald recently reported on some of these efforts to increase community safety at the Rainier Beach Safeway.

When shots are fired, sometimes leading to a tragic loss of life, to an outsider it might seem like nothing is being done, when in fact many teams are on the ground building on foundations of safety. Paul Patu, Executive Director and co-founder of Urban Family said, “I think for the most part people feel afraid when they experience these acts of violence and they feel like there’s no support. That is not the case. There is actually support. It’s that they may be unaware that there’s safety support.”

Community safety groups are often called upon to address immediate crises — in addition to holding local government officials accountable to promises made to invest in community-based solutions — but the origins of youth gun violence run deep, baked into an inherited system of historical underinvestment and inequity.

“The immediate concern for the community is always immediate because people and kids are dying now,” Patu said. “It is [also] a long-term issue that has its foundations in systemic racism, white supremacy, oppression, and poverty. All of these foundational things create environments where violence emerges.”

Urban Family and three other organizations joined forces to launch the Seattle Community Safety Initiative (CSI) in January. Patu explained that the program is similar to the New York City-based Guardian Angels, a group of unarmed volunteers trained in violence interruption and prevention. CSI is a strategic partnership among Urban Family, Southeast Network Safe Passage, Community Passageways, and the YMCA of Greater Seattle, groups that already have some kind of safety patrol. Each organization will take on a safety hub: Southeast Network Safe Passage in Rainier Beach, Community Passageways in the Central District, the YMCA in West Seattle, and Urban Family oversees the Skyway hub in addition to overseeing the violence prevention training for CSI.

“Trained intervention specialists, community safety specialists, have been trained in crisis response and do regular patrols and safe passage patrols through the neighborhood, through all three of these neighborhoods,” Patu explained. “Urban Family has purview over training them because we are subject matter experts as it relates to safety planning, crisis response, particularly for youth and young adults that live in urban communities.”

Patu reported that CSI has just finished their hiring and training, and that “We are set to deploy all safety teams, and safety hubs are set to deploy and are preparing for the summer.”

Historically, summer in the South End sees an uptick in gun violence, which last year escalated even more due to the pandemic. “The gun violence during COVID has completely been exacerbated by the pandemic, coupled with a huge increase in the purchase of firearms,” said Renee Hopkins, CEO of AGR. “We’re seeing those huge increases in all kinds of gun violence, but in particular, in the interpersonal gun violence that disproportionately impacts young Black and Brown men.”

AGR is a state-wide organization that advocates at federal, state, and local levels to address all forms of gun violence. Hopkins said during the pandemic, gun violence across the board has been on the rise, spreading like a disease. This includes an alarming spike in youth suicide, especially in Black communities. Over the last year, COVID-19 canceled afterschool and other youth programs and created mass unemployment. At the same time there was an influx of firearms, with all of these factors leading to a “perfect storm.”

If it seems that we’ve (hopefully) turned the corner on the pandemic, Hopkins said the lasting economic effects will still be felt into the future. In the last few years, the AGR has advocated for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, a civil process whereby an individual’s right to purchase or possess firearms can be temporarily suspended while in a behavioral or mental health crisis, and safe storage legislation, in which limiting access to guns directly reduces instances when they end up in the hands of youth. Recently, AGR has turned its attention to gun violence prevention and intervention programs, working with groups like Choose 180 and Community Passageways. “These are the organizations that people trust in the community and do the hard, vital work of providing the trauma-informed and culturally-responsive support to young people who are most at risk of gun violence,” Hopkins said.

Last year, AGR helped establish Washington State’s Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention, the first of its kind. Part of what the office will do is administer a grant program to fund community-based violence prevention and intervention programs. “While the funding is not nearly close to what is needed, it’s a good step towards really establishing and prioritizing at the state level, investment in community-based solutions that we know are more effective than the criminal/legal-based solutions,” Hopkins said.

Pointing beyond the physical and legislative challenges to reducing gun violence, Walden said, “There’s a spiritual component that’s missing.”

Walden grew up in segregated Florida before eventually settling in Seattle. She founded Mothers For Police Accountability in 1990, and in 1999 she started the Silent War Campaign, which breaks the silence on Black on Black crime. While experiencing starts and stops over the years, Walden said there might be renewed activity associated with the Silent War Campaign, especially when it comes to fostering a connection between youth and their spiritual and cultural heritage.

“[The youth] are the prayers of the ancestors . . . the ancestors knew they’d never go home again. They’d never see their children that were stolen from them, but they knew that one day a better day would come,” Walden said. “The young man with a gun didn’t know that he was the better day — that his ancestors had prayed up. That’s what this is about, to connect them.”

Mark Van Streefkerk is a South Seattle-based journalist and freelance writer living in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. He often writes about specialty coffee, LGBTQ+ topics, and more. Visit his website at markvanstreefkerk.com and follow him on Instagram at @markthewriter.

📸 Featured image: Team members from Urban Family, one of the four organizations that have joined forces as part of the Seattle Community Safety Initiative. Photo by Chloe Collyer.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!