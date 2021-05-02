PONGO POETRY: All True Story, No Lies

Join me in supporting the Emerald during our fund drive! Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. —Bridgette Hempstead Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate . Teamwork makes the dream work! 💚 🎉

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are youth of color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. For an opportunity to learn Pongo’s trauma-informed techniques for facilitating personal, healing poetry in your classroom, therapeutic practice, or community space, join their training on May 22.

ALL TRUE STORY, NO LIES

by a young person, age 16

Group homes and detention had me institutionalized

so my behaviors are the reasons of me being traumatized

The way I act towards people

and

the way I take situations

The way I believe a lot of stuff is lies

It’s hard to trust

in my relationships with people

Me not having trust and not wanting to get hurt

has me break trust first

so I don’t get hurt first

Ends up making the situation worse

When I get out

there’s unknowns

People don’t understand me

The state doesn’t care about me

I’m placed with my brother – but he’s homeless

Being out

is me and my girlfriend in survival mode

She’s smart and really caring

The first time we met,

we were lying down on the baseball field

looking at the sky for hours

not even having to talk

Happy just being around one another

Throughout all this shit

Through these traumatizing things

it changed between her and I

and all I can ask is why

Still, she never left from my side

When I got shot

My recovery

When my dad died

All the cases I caught this year

Taking care of one another

If there is one thing I could tell her

it would be

After I do these 15 to 36

I’m going to make sure we’re straight

Not dreaming big

Expecting the worst, pray for the best

Get a job and an apartment

Get emancipated

Focus on us

MY HATE

by a young person, age 18



My hate surprises me

when someone matches it

My hate is like a tornado

It sucks everything up and spits it up

and then everything turns out to be a disaster



My hate is so predictable

when there is an enemy in sight

My hate goes deep

when I have a bad day

My hate realizes the pain I have gone through

It gives me wisdom to learn forgiveness

FORGIVENESS TO SELF

by a young person, age 16

I have not forgiven myself

for the things I’ve done and said.

I have forgiven my past for leading

me through each journey.

I have my thoughts and emotions

in my heart so I don’t get hurt.

Last time I was hurting,

I was on the curb holding my dead homie.

I know the truth sucks

but you always got to get up.

I know it wasn’t your first,

but it was another loss—

something on your mind

you can’t get off.

I will forgive because I deserve true love

and will get it changing myself.

I will change my thoughts,

my voice, and my actions.

📸 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk.

