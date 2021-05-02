What Does the Emerald Mean to Me: Space to be Heard

Support the Emerald with me! I’m the publisher’s mother and an Emerald founding board member. I’ve lived in Seattle all my life. Over most of those 76 years, the brilliance, diversity, and beauty of our community lacked a constant spotlight. That was until the Emerald came along. I’ve seen my son and the Emerald team sacrifice sleep, health care, self-care, and better salaries elsewhere to keep the Emerald shining a light on our community. I’d never ask anyone to make that kind of sacrifice, but I do ask to do what you can today to support the Emerald during our fund drive. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate I’ve lived in Seattle all my life. Over most of those 76 years, the brilliance, diversity, and beauty of our community lacked a constant spotlight. That was until the Emerald came along. I’ve seen my son and the Emerald team sacrifice sleep, health care, self-care, and better salaries elsewhere to keep the Emerald shining a light on our community. I’d never ask anyone to make that kind of sacrifice, but I do ask to do what you can today to support the Emerald during our fund drive. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate here 🥳💚 —Cynthia “Mama” Green

by Paul Benz the Younger

In reflecting on the articles and voices raised up every week in the Emerald I’m struck by what the Emerald provides and what it represents.

Bold and honest, I’ve read articles in the Emerald that other publications might view as too risky or even dangerous. The times we live in are times of great danger so we may as well face it with words of truth and inspiration. These are times that require risk and courage on behalf of historically suppressed voices if we are to survive. I’ve seen the Emerald provide this.

All romanticism and sentimentality aside, I honestly feel a very visceral connection between the Emerald’s work and our First Amendment right for “freedom of the press” and a press that, to borrow another ideal, really is a publication of the people, for the people, and by the people. I feel like the Emerald is intentional about including both voices of professional journalists and the observations of everyday people. People with concerns and something to say that perhaps they do not see reflected in other mainstream regional news outlets as much. I would argue that we need an organized and consolidated space for this, and the Emerald provides that in its many regular stories and perspectives.

The most immediate example of this was going to my email this morning where articles by Jazmyn Scott, Jack Russillo, M. Anthony Davis, Carolyn Bick, Ari Robin McKenna, Paul Kiefer, and the Morning Update Show provided critical information and local perspectives. “How to Celebrate Khmer New Year Month,” appeared next to the latest on COVID-19 vaccines, returning to in person learning in public schools, and cycles of trauma wrought by repeated killing of Black Men and Women by police. I’ve seen the Emerald in its leadership and writer pool be intentional about creating a space for what matters most to its community. In this regard what the Emerald provides is also what it represents: voices for and from the community as well as a space for those voices to be lifted up, heard, and celebrated. Alice Walker said that “hard times call for fierce dancing,” and I feel the Emerald represents a renewable truth and courage where pain is not ignored and beloved cultural traditions are celebrated.

What the Emerald means to me is that in giving space for people to be heard there is hope, and my hope is that this continues here in South Seattle, here in King County, and that publications like the Emerald are strengthened throughout the U.S.

Paul is a Resident Spiritual Care Provider at Harborview Medical Center and Fund for Leaders Scholar from Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary and a 2013–2016 Uganda RPCV.

Original illustration by Vladimir Verano

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!