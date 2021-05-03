What the Emerald Means to Me: The Power of Unity

Join me in supporting the Emerald during our fund drive! Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. —Bridgette Hempstead Information is Power! Imagine media for, by, and accountable to the community. Thankfully, you don’t have to imagine it because the Emerald already exists! As a founding board member living in a community treated as powerless, I’ve seen the Emerald grow to become a beacon of light that reminds of our power, our wisdom, and our agency. But we can’t continue to do it without financial resources that allow us to survive and expand. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate . Teamwork makes the dream work! 💚 🎉

by Sharon Nyree Williams

(In support of the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary fundraiser we asked community members to share about what the Emerald means to them.)

When I wake up and look in the mirror, I see black.

When I turn on my computer and click that zoom link, I may see black.

I know I will see non-black.

And there is one zoom meeting space where I’m guaranteed to see brown and black.

When I hear and/or read someone who mentions BIPOC. I cringe.

I cringe because it’s become a buzz word that has fallen flat on an idea and not built on reality.

BIPOC, Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

Say it again, Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

One more time, Black, Indigenous and People of Color.



I cringe because just because people say it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is so.

I cringe because the majority of the time words are used as a sign of good-faith effort.

I cringe because people say BIPOC because it sounds like we are unified.

I cringe because I question how many of us, including myself, are making BIPOC a reality in our community and not just trying to make a politically correct impression.

In my opinion, it takes more to bring Black and Brown folks (I’m a proud country girl.) together than just the easiness in which it may roll off our tongues or enter into your social media or news feeds.

In my opinion, the work to bring Black and Brown folks together takes an asserted effort to mend cultural understanding and authentically built relationships.

In my opinion, a lot of folks say BIPOC;

BIPOC…

We as BIPOC…

Our BIPOC community…

The BIPOC community…

BIPOC…

BIPOC….

In my opinion a lot of folks say BIPOC, without ever intending to create space or a platform that allows Black and Brown folks to develop an authentic relationship.

What the Emerald means to me, is a blueprint to showing, sharing, and bridging Black and Brown folks through the power of storytelling. The Emerald to me is what we should be truly striving for as a community. Don’t just talk about it. Create a way to practice and be about us coming together. The Emerald is setting the example, and now we as a community just have to follow it beyond the platform and the politically correctness of what is expected of us.

The power is in the stories.

The power lives within the unity of Black and Brown folks.

Thank you to, my friend Marcus Green, to my new friend Sharon Ho Chang, to the staff, contributors and board of directors; for being the blueprint to unity and dignity for all.

Peace, Love, Appreciation & Respect,



Sharon Nyree Williams

Sharon Nyree Williams is a Storyteller and Arts Administrator. She is the Executive Director, Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, Chair of the Historic Central Area Arts and Cultural District, LANGSTON Board of Directors, and a former Seattle Arts Commissioner. Sharon loves experiencing life through the artistry of storytelling and leadership. For more info about Sharon, visit her website.

Featured Image: Original illustration by Alexa Strabuck.

