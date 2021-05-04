What the Emerald Means to Me: Filling in the Puzzle

Support the Emerald with me! I’m the publisher’s mother and an Emerald founding board member. I’ve lived in Seattle all my life. Over most of those 76 years, the brilliance, diversity, and beauty of our community lacked a constant spotlight. That was until the Emerald came along. I’ve seen my son and the Emerald team sacrifice sleep, health care, self-care, and better salaries elsewhere to keep the Emerald shining a light on our community. I’d never ask anyone to make that kind of sacrifice, but I do ask to do what you can today to support the Emerald during our fund drive. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate I’ve lived in Seattle all my life. Over most of those 76 years, the brilliance, diversity, and beauty of our community lacked a constant spotlight. That was until the Emerald came along. I’ve seen my son and the Emerald team sacrifice sleep, health care, self-care, and better salaries elsewhere to keep the Emerald shining a light on our community. I’d never ask anyone to make that kind of sacrifice, but I do ask to do what you can today to support the Emerald during our fund drive. Help us celebrate authentic community stories during the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary campaign April 26–May 5. Donate here 🥳💚 —Cynthia “Mama” Green

by Susan Davis

(In support of the Emerald’s 7th Anniversary fundraiser we asked community members to share about what the Emerald means to them.)

Consuming the world’s current events feels like constructing a new puzzle every day. The border is the international news that guides the framing of the world in general. It impacts the rest of the puzzle and guides our puzzle piece placement. The national news is next and fills in the picture allowing for better clarity as the picture appears. Of course, the regional news brings its own subtle twists to reach our goal; matching colors, images, and even shapes of the pieces themselves.

But, even the Seattle Times doesn’t include most of the South End pieces. Assembling my daily puzzle picture can turn into a scavenger hunt in which the pieces are buried in the B section. Once found, those pieces help construct the final picture. But, the heart is still missing.

The South End heart pieces are only found in the South Seattle Emerald. That is the only place that truly covers my neighborhood’s news stories and makes my news puzzle (and me) whole. I used to feel exasperated at the invisible South End news pieces, but now, the South Seattle Emerald makes my picture complete.

Thank you to the entire staff and readers of the South Seattle Emerald for giving us authentic South End news. You are a breath of fresh air, even when the news is difficult for your writers to report.

Susan Davis is a community organizer who has worked as an interpreter, teacher, nonprofit director, South End business and community advocate, and video producer. Her favorite project of her career was serving as co-founder/co-director of the Middle East Peace Camp (MEPC). She brought Marcus Green to MEPC for a visit a few years ago and she is still grateful for the article he wrote about his experience. Susan is the principal of SBK Davis Consulting which produces events and projects for organizations and small businesses. Southeast Seattle is her focus area and home.

📸 Featured Image: Original illustration honoring the memory of South End barber Avery Wilcox, by Vladimir Verano.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!