POETRY: MI MADRE

by Bianca Santiago

There she goes again

a part of her unfulfilled

drowning in pain and sorrow

frantically searching the places she walked

with her boys

beautiful dark long curly hair

swaying behind her

as the sun

hits her gorgeous tan face.

The one she had after me in 1977

almost her spitting image.

The youngest

a mix of all the ancestors before him.

She searches for them

through the years finds them

and sees only emptiness in their eyes

from all the lies

they have been spoon-fed.

Their stares like daggers stabbing

a hole in her bosom

leaving behind a gaping hole

in her heart.

How can a man she once loved

be so malicious

and cause her so much pain

when all she did him was good.

While I

her eldest child

feel like

Alice in Wonderland

looking through the looking glass

not knowing

how to fix or comfort

my Mom

my first

most loved

being.

I pray

for serenity

clarity in her being

the biggest desire of her heart

to have her boys back

wool removed from their eyes

to see the truth.

Morbidly as more and more time passes

the poison

fed in my brothers minds in childhood

seeps into

the nooks and crannies

of their minds

cementing in place

my dear sweet mother’s dream

of having her boys back

an impossible dream.

And I / the oldest

will always have

just a remnant

of what my vivacious

Latina Mom was

before my brothers

were ripped

from her loving bosom

before women had rights

and this was a man’s world.

Bianca Santiago was born in the concrete jungle of Brooklyn, NY to Puerto Rican parents. She and her mother came to Seattle to escape domestic violence in 1986. Bianca has worked for the past 7 years at Maple Elementary as a bilingual instructional assistant. She has two grown sons.

📸 Featured Image: Photo courtesy of Bianca Santiago.

